Delivery executive killed after hit by speeding vehicle on Ggm-F’bad road

A 25-year-old man died after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit on Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said on Thursday. Police said the deceased was identified as Gaurav Gera, a resident of NIT Faridabad.

Investigators said that he worked as delivery executive for a private firm in Faridabad and was returning on his motorcycle from Gurugram after delivering a parcel when the accident took place near Bandhwari toll plaza at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that he was rushed to civil hospital in Faridabad.

“However, looking at his condition, doctors referred him to a better centre after which family members rushed to AIIMS-Delhi trauma centre where he died in the course of treatment by 11pm,” he said.

“He had sustained severe head injuries. The motorcycle which he was riding had scratches on its left. It seems a speeding vehicle hit him and fled from the spot. He lay bleeding on the road until commuters alerted the police control room for help,” he said.

Turan said they were scanning CCTV camera footage of the toll plaza and other locations on the route to get clues of the vehicle that had hit Gera.

On the complaint of the deceased’s uncle Naresh Gera, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-I police station on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.