Developer issues plague takeover of two pvt developed residential colonies

Even a week after overshooting the date for taking over the privately developed colonies of Mayfield Gardens and Greenwood City, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has no clarity on when it would be able to do so, civic officials in the know of the matter have said.

The two colonies were among nine privately developed residential areas to be taken over by the MCG on June 15. While the takeover of seven of them -- Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Uppal Housing, Vipul World, Rosewood City, Sushant Lok 2, and Sushant Lok 3 -- has been completed, the officials said they had no clarity on the timeline for Greenwood City and Mayfield Gardens.

The developer of Mayfield Gardens disagreed with the MCG’s estimate for fixing civic deficiencies and said the civic body has projected four times the actual cost needed for the work in its detailed project report (DPR).

Prior to handing over each colony, the developer must pay a fixed amount for fixing all civic deficiencies to the MCG.

To fix civic deficiencies in Mayfield Gardens, the MCG has projected a cost of ₹16.21 crore.

“We are not averse to handing over Mayfield Gardens to the MCG under prejudice provided the DPR is prepared, after involving us in the survey, and the estimate is revised. The present DPR has been prepared unilaterally involving a few residents only. We have already filed an application for review to DGTCP (director general town and country planning) in Chandigarh,” said Ajay Shokeen, assistant general manager (marketing), Mayfield Projects.

“The deficient infrastructure cost, according to our estimation, is about ₹4.5 crore. The work is already in progress to fix the deficiencies in the colony as per the approved service estimates,” Shokeen said.

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Mayfield Gardens alleged that the disagreement over the estimates should have been brought up by the developer last year itself.

“The developer could have raised the issues last year itself when the MCG had compiled the DPR. This is nothing but a well-thought-out strategy by the developer to continue holding onto the colony. The troubles of the residents continue for the time being,” said RK Sharma, president, Mayfield Gardens RWA Block B.

The delay in taking over Greenwood City, as per the RWA, is due to a difficulty in finding representatives from the developer to complete the formalities.

“The MCG, residents, nor the RWA are at fault for the delay in takeover of Greenwood City. There has been a general difficulty in finding representatives on behalf of the developer for completing the paperwork and thus the official handover of the colony has been delayed,” said Jangbir Singh Rangi, vice-president , Greenwood City RWA, blocks D, E, and F.

Unitech, the developers of Greenwood City, could not be reached for comment.

MCG officials said they will hold a meeting with the two developers next week to sort out all issues.

“If the developers have any issue regarding the DPR, they can make a representation to DGTCP. The MCG will obey the Haryana government orders. We will be holding a meeting with the developers of the two colonies next week in this regard,” said Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG, who is overseeing the handover of the nine colonies.

