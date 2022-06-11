Developer of construction site where two labourers died receives notice

Gurugram: The labour department on Friday conducted an inspection at a construction site in Sector 65, where two daily wagers were killed and another was critically injured on Thursday evening after an iron beam welded with reinforced bars on the 19th floor of the under-construction commercial building allegedly broke away, resulting in the collapse of a platform, said police.

According to police, the department also issued a notice to AIPL Developers over the lack of safety measures at the construction site. It also urged the developer to pay adequate compensation to the families of the deceased workers.

The incident took place around 5pm and daily wager Saddam Hussain (26), who was on the 19th floor at the time, fell to his death, according to police. A second daily wager, Krishan Saini (21), died on the way to hospital. The third labourer — Manoj Saini (24) — suffered severe injuries during the incident, and is undergoing treatment. Mohammad Ali Sairul, an eyewitness to the incident, said he was working on the 20th floor while Saddam was working with Mukhtar Hussain (40) and Mohammad Shahzaan (27) were on the floor below him when the accident took place.

“There was no safety net, or arrangements for first aid at the construction site. The builder has been sent a notice, and related recommendations have also been sent to the head office in Chandigarh,” said a senior official of the labour department, requesting anonymity.

Manoj Kumar, manager (legal), AIPL Developers, said they will compensate the family of the deceased. “We follow all the safety norms at the construction site. We will reply to the labour department’s notice at the earliest,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Ajaypal Dudhi, deputy labour commissioner confirmed the development and said that while inspection has been conducted at the site, they have also issued a notice under Section 10 of the Compensation Act to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased labourers and to injured persons. “The family of the deceased will also be eligible to get assistance from the construction workers welfare board. The amount of compensation will be decided upon the basis of age and monthly salary of the victim. All assistance will be given to the family of the deceased and to the injured,” he said.

