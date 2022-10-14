DHBVN consumer grievance hearing on October 18 at Sector 16

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF) will hear complaints from consumers of the Delhi zone at the chief engineer’s office at Hetri House in Sector 16 on October 18, officials said on Friday.

DHBVN spokesperson Sanjay Chugh said grievances pertaining to wrong billing, voltage surcharge, metering, disconnection and reconnection, and security payments, among others from Faridabad, Rewari, Narnaul and Palwal, besides Gurugram, will be heard for a quick resolution. However, cases related to electricity theft, fines or accidents will not be taken up. Complaints involving amounts between ₹1-3 lakh will be taken up by CGRF chairman Naveen Kumar Verma, chief engineer (operation), officials added. The Delhi zone CGRF will also accept new complaints.