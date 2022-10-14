Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DHBVN consumer grievance hearing on October 18 at Sector 16

DHBVN consumer grievance hearing on October 18 at Sector 16

Published on Oct 14, 2022

DHBVN spokesperson Sanjay Chugh said grievances pertaining to wrong billing, voltage surcharge, metering, disconnection and reconnection, and security payments, among others from Faridabad, Rewari, Narnaul and Palwal, besides Gurugram, will be heard for a quick resolution

Complaints involving amounts between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1-3 lakh will be taken up by CGRF chairman Naveen Kumar Verma, chief engineer (operation), officials added. (Representative image/HT Archive)
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF) will hear complaints from consumers of the Delhi zone at the chief engineer’s office at Hetri House in Sector 16 on October 18, officials said on Friday.

DHBVN spokesperson Sanjay Chugh said grievances pertaining to wrong billing, voltage surcharge, metering, disconnection and reconnection, and security payments, among others from Faridabad, Rewari, Narnaul and Palwal, besides Gurugram, will be heard for a quick resolution. However, cases related to electricity theft, fines or accidents will not be taken up. Complaints involving amounts between 1-3 lakh will be taken up by CGRF chairman Naveen Kumar Verma, chief engineer (operation), officials added. The Delhi zone CGRF will also accept new complaints.

Friday, October 14, 2022
