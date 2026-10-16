Uttarakhand approves 2,000 women constable posts, Ankita case convicts serving life terms

The Uttarakhand government has approved a proposal to increase the number of women constable posts in district police units from 526 to 2,000, while the state police has highlighted the investigation and prosecution in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which three men were sentenced to life imprisonment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)

The two developments were outlined in separate government communications. The proposal for women constable posts involves an increase of 1,474 positions, to be accommodated by adjusting sanctioned posts in other cadres and branches without increasing the total number of sanctioned posts or creating an additional financial burden.

According to the government, the personnel department has agreed to the proposal subject to a separate restructuring plan for higher posts. The plan is expected to provide for the adjustment of 1,210 women constables currently working in supernumerary positions and protect their future promotion opportunities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the proposal, saying the government was working to strengthen law and order and increase women's participation in the police force.

In a separate briefing at police headquarters in Dehradun on Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan outlined the investigation into the murder of Ankita Bhandari, who worked at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh.

Murugesan said the three accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident coming to light in 2022. A special investigation team was formed on the Chief Minister's instructions, with a woman IPS officer of DIG rank leading the team.

The SIT collected digital, technical, forensic and physical evidence, examined witness statements and analysed forensic reports. It completed the investigation in 88 days and submitted a chargesheet of about 500 pages to the court, the officer said.

On May 30, 2025, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment. All three are in prison, according to the police.

Murugesan also said a CBI investigation into the case was ongoing following the Centre's acceptance of the state government's recommendation for a probe.