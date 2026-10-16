Press Council of India issues guidelines for journalists covering protests, stresses safety and neutrality

Press Council of India (PCI) expressed concern over the safety of media personnel during unrest and released a comprehensive set of guidelines for journalists covering protests and demonstrations, emphasising professional conduct, personal safety, and ethical reporting. The advisory outlines strict protocols for personal protective measures, recommending compact emergency kits equipped with basic first aid, drinking water, high-protein snacks, flashlights, and eye protection/goggles. (ANI/ Representational) PCI notes that the guidelines seek to "facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities." Also Read I CJP protest: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against NDMC order shutting down Central Park Press Council's directive

Deep Dive What safety rules has the Press Council of India issued for journalists covering protests? How should journalists remain neutral while reporting on demonstrations? Why are calls for a safety protocol for journalists covering protests?

Under the section on Identification and Professional Conduct, the Council has mandated that journalists carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or PIB/DIP accreditation, keeping them visibly displayed at all times via lanyards secured to minimise entanglement risks. Highlighting the need for neutrality, the PCI guidelines state: "Maintain neutrality and professionalism. Do not participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations, or interfere with protesters, counter-protesters, or police." Furthermore, journalists have been advised to remain respectful, comply with lawful police orders during tense situations, and avoid unnecessary arguments while calmly asserting their press status.