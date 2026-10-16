‘Is this your culture?’: Racist stickers targeting Indians found on food products in Australian supermarkets
The term “remigration” is widely associated with calls for the mass deportation or forced removal of migrants and ethnic minorities from Western countries.
Racist stickers depicting a man of Indian appearance defecating on a street have appeared on Indian food products in Australian supermarkets, prompting concerns over the targeting of Indian businesses.
The stickers reportedly depict a man of Indian appearance defecating on a street, alongside the message, "Is this your culture? We don't like it!"
They also claim that "32% of Australia's population is foreign born", name India as being "at the top of that list" and demand, “Remigration now!”
Also Read | 'More Indians in 5 years…': Australia sees anti-immigration rallies, govt condemns them for ‘spreading hate’
Federal MP David Repacholi condemned racist stickers found around Cessnock in New South Wales’ Hunter Region, warning against attempts to spread hatred and division in the local community.
Anti-immigration stickers and messaging
Videos shared online by anti-immigration activist Bec Freedom show stickers being placed on products such as bags of mung dal and on signage in supermarket aisles labelled “Indian pantry”. The stickers feature a QR code directing people to the Fight for Australia campaign, according to The Indian Sun.
In a post published this week, Freedom praised supporters for their “cheeky sticker placements” and urged others to “get out there and get active”. She also shared printable sticker templates designed for home label printers, later telling followers they could print the stickers themselves or request copies by post.
The stickers link Indian food products and supermarket signage with anti-immigration messaging.
The term “remigration” is widely associated with calls for the mass deportation or forced removal of migrants and ethnic minorities from Western countries.
Reports emerge from Brisbane supermarkets
Similar incidents have also been flagged in Brisbane, where activists have reported finding the stickers on Indian grocery products in local supermarkets, The Indian Sun reported.
The sticker campaign comes ahead of nationwide “March for Australia” demonstrations, with organisers advertising rallies in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide.
Also Read | Don't brand Australia racist, say Indians
MP condemns racist stickers in NSW
Separately, federal MP David Repacholi has condemned racist stickers found around Cessnock in New South Wales’ Hunter Region, warning that attempts to spread hatred and division would not be accepted in the local community.
In a social media post, Repacholi described the stickers as “disgusting racist” material and urged residents to report their locations so they could be removed.
“Enough of this racist bullshit,” he wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More