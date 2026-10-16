Steven Soderbergh steps in to help finish The Batman Part 2 shoot, Matt Reeves clarifies he is 'not leaving' the Robert Pattinson-starrer

As Matt Reeves has temporarily stepped away from the production of The Batman Part 2 for personal reasons, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has come in to finish the film’s principal filming. Variety confirmed on Thursday that Soderbergh will be taking over from Matt Reeves temporarily, before the latter returns to take charge of the post-production next year. Steven Soderbergh will finish the final weeks of principal photography of The Batman Part 2.

Steven Soderbergh to help finish The Batman Part 2 A representative from DC Studios told Variety in a statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”

In a separate statement, Soderbergh added, “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

An Oscar winner, Steven Soderbergh is best known for thrillers such as Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and Ocean’s Eleven.