DHBVN plans five 33kVa Units for 12 Gurugram societies

The Smart City wing of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has announced plans to construct five 33 kVa switching stations, each costing ₹4 crore, in a bid to enhance power supply to private residential societies. The project, set to be completed within six months of tender allotment, is expected to improve electricity supply to around 12 housing societies plagued by frequent power cuts during peak summer months, DHBVN officials said. The initiative aims to address issues of power cuts caused by overloaded cables and transformers in these areas, officials said. (HT Archive)

DHBVN plans five 33kVa Units for 12 ggm societies. “Switching stations of 33kVa capacity will be constructed in five societies. Its technical approval is being taken. The process of inviting tenders for their construction will be started within the month of April. These switching stations will be ready within six months after the tender is awarded. After its construction, the residents of these societies will get relief from unannounced power cuts,” said a senior DHBVN official.

According to the details shared by DHBVN officials, one switching station of 33kVa capacity will be constructed in Raheja Navodya society in Sector 109, and it shall be used to supply power to Raheja Atharva society as well in the same sector. Another switching station will be set up in Zara Awas Society in Sector 14, another will be constructed in Sector 110, with one switching station planned in Pareena Society in Sector 112 and another in Spaze Privee in Sector 93.

DHBVN plans to charge ₹31 lakh per MVA as connection fees from the societies benefiting from the upgraded infrastructure. The initiative aims to address issues of power cuts caused by overloaded cables and transformers in these areas.