DHBVN to take steps to address power breakdowns across Gurugram

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is planning several measures to address power breakdowns by preventing them and ensuring the swift restoration of electricity supply across Gurugram in case they occur, officials said on Friday. Officials reviewed the performance of Gurugram Circle 1 and 2, focusing on minimising downtime by promptly addressing the causes of breakdowns, said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During an operational review committee (ORC) meeting, officials reviewed the performance of Gurugram Circle 1 and 2, focusing on minimising downtime by promptly addressing the causes of breakdowns, said officials.

“We have instructed officials to use fault locator machines, which are essential for identifying and rectifying issues in the shortest possible time. The reality is that we must reduce the time to fix power breakdowns by using the best tools and technology at our disposal,” said PC Meena, managing director of DHBVN, who led the meeting.

The meeting was attended by superintending engineers, executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers to discuss the challenges in maintaining a consistent power supply.

Officials were also directed to install critical infrastructure upgrades such as ring lines and higher-capacity transformers to ensure consistent and reliable power supply to consumers.

“Infrastructure improvements should be prioritised in areas where power outages are frequent and consumer complaints are high,” he said.

The meeting also covered the overall performance of the electricity supply network in Gurugram. Officials reviewed various operational parameters, including accurate billing, the resolution of low tension (LT) and high tension (HT) exceptions, and the phased replacement of faulty meters. Discussions also focused on the challenges of maintaining power supply in urban and rural areas and the need for a systematic approach to replacing faulty meters and addressing issues with tube wells.

DHBVN officials said that the focus will now be on implementing these measures quickly to ensure that Gurugram’s power supply is not just reliable but also capable of meeting the city’s growing demands.

Upcoming projects to alleviate the overloading issues include a 220kV substation in Sector 15 Part 2 and a high-tension transmission line from Panchgaon, Manesar to Farrukhnagar, said officials.