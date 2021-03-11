IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall

The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST

The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who visited the site earlier this week, said that various ideas, including setting up a rainwater harvesting system, along with an underground tank and the installation of a vintage jet aircraft, were under consideration.

“Our vision is to restore John Hall in such a manner that it reflects the history of the time period when it was established. In recent years, it has been renovated but certain elements do not match the appropriate time period. Right at the entrance, there is a shed whose architecture does not match with the time period of the original structure. With appropriate steps, our goal is to ensure that the structure retains the essence of that time,” said Garg.

A proposal to install a dummy aircraft/jet at the premises is among the ideas that are being considered by the administration. “We are exploring the possibility of showcasing an old vintage aircraft on the premises. There are some constraints with space, but I have asked the team of architects to suggest alternative places on the premises where this can be implemented appropriately,” said Garg.

Gaurav Singh, additional CEO and regional head of Haryana Corporate Social Responsibility Advisory Board (HCSRAB), Gurugram, said that changes suggested by the deputy commissioner would be taken up for detailed discussion on Friday.

“Recently, the deputy commissioner and all stakeholders visited the site for review during which some new changes and suggestions came up. The open-air theatre that we were initially planning to work on has been removed from the plan taking into account parking hassles. We will instead have a recharge pit for water harvesting. We are exploring the possibility of installing a dummy fighter jet at the site since the site also serves as a war memorial,” said Singh. He said that the new changes were expected to get approval by Friday, following which conservation work will start. “Updated designs in line with the proposed changes will be put up before a committee tomorrow for improvement and approvals,” said Singh.

John Hall was built in 1925 in the memory of John Goble Brayne, the second son of FL Brayne, who was the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon in 1920. Over the years, it has come to occupy an important place in the administrative functioning of the city. Currently, the place is used by the administration for meetings and is open only for official work. The hall was renamed Swatantra Senani Zila Parishad Hall a few years ago and is presently under the ownership of the Zila Parishad.

In November 2019, the district administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a city-based firm as a funding partner for a three-year-long restoration project of the structure. Work on the site was to start from April 2020 but couldn’t take off due to pandemic-related delays. “We are hoping to start work from April after necessary changes are approved,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A year ago on March 13, around 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Gangster Kaushal on Thursday filed a petition in a local court, seeking protection from his rivals as well as officers of Gurugram Police, alleging the possibility of a fake encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
At least six hospitals in the city will start round-the-clock vaccination service from March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Green court gives last chance for clearing legacy waste at landfill

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a petition concerning legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site on March 9, has given authorities the last chance for ensuring “meaningful action on the ground level” by April 7 to clear the waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP