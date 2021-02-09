IND USA
District records 103% vaccination turnout

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage for front-line workers exceeded the target for the first time on Tuesday
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage for front-line workers exceeded the target for the first time on Tuesday. With as many as 1,135 front-line workers turning up to take the vaccine jab, as against the set target of 1,100 workers, the district health department reported a coverage rate of over 103%. Officials ascribed the high footfall to the turning up of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) staffers at various vaccination sites.

Out of 500 MCG front-line workers targeted, over 652 people came for inoculation at five vaccination sites. After the senior officials of MCG, including the commissioner, took the vaccine shot on Monday, the workers have been motivated to come forward, said the officials. The MCG workers have so far remained apprehensive of taking the vaccine. On Monday, the vaccination coverage increased from 54% to 93%.

“At a few MCG vaccination sites, the front-line staff came out in large numbers. At the Sector 10A community centre, almost 200 people came for vaccination in groups,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer. “The staff members have been encouraged to come forward as their doubts related to the safety of the vaccine have been cleared after senior officials took the jab,” he said.

The MCG deployed one of its supervisors at each vaccination site to coordinate with registered beneficiaries, asking them to turn up for vaccination.

The police department also continued with its high footfall of almost 80%. Of the 600 police personnel, at least 483 were administered vaccine at five sites. The district health department also held a vaccination session for 50 healthcare workers, but over 78 registered beneficiaries turned up.

Although the health department targeted a total of nearly 1,150 healthcare and front-line workers on Tuesday, 1,213 took the vaccine jab at 12 session sites. Till now, more than 70% of the registered healthcare workers have been covered under the vaccination drive.

“Due to routine immunisation programme, the Covid-19 vaccination has been put on hold for a day on Wednesday. It will again start from Thursday across 15 vaccination sites. We will have five vaccination sites for MCG and the police each and one site for health workers. The rest will be for staffers of the Bhondsi Jail,” said Singh.

