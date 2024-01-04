'Blackmail, body moved in BMW': What we know about model Divya Pahuja's murder in Gurugram

Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old woman who was accused in the alleged fake encounter of dreaded gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at a hotel room near the Gurugram bus stand on Wednesday. Divya Pahuja's death came to light after her family was not able to contact her.(File)

Pahuja, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector-7, was out on bail after spending nearly seven years in custody in connection with Gadoli’s death. The gangster was murdered in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016. Pahuja, her mother and five police officers had been arrested for the murder of the gangster.

The Mumbai Police said that Gadoli was lured by the policemen into the hotel with the help of his girlfriend Pahuja. The police also said that Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli.

Here's what we know about the Divya Pahuja murder case: