close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / 'Blackmail, body moved in BMW': What we know about model Divya Pahuja's murder in Gurugram

'Blackmail, body moved in BMW': What we know about model Divya Pahuja's murder in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Divya Pahuja was out on bail after spending nearly seven years in custody in connection with the murder case of a gangster.

Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old woman who was accused in the alleged fake encounter of dreaded gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at a hotel room near the Gurugram bus stand on Wednesday.

Divya Pahuja's death came to light after her family was not able to contact her.(File)
Divya Pahuja's death came to light after her family was not able to contact her.(File)

Pahuja, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram’s Sector-7, was out on bail after spending nearly seven years in custody in connection with Gadoli’s death. The gangster was murdered in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016. Pahuja, her mother and five police officers had been arrested for the murder of the gangster.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Mumbai Police said that Gadoli was lured by the policemen into the hotel with the help of his girlfriend Pahuja. The police also said that Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli.

Here's what we know about the Divya Pahuja murder case:

  • Pahuja’s death came to light after her family was not able to contact her, following which her sister, Naina, approached the police suspecting foul play. She told the police that her sister was last present at a hotel owned by 56-year-old Abhijeet Singh in the city.
  • A police team then reached the hotel late on Tuesday night and found blood stains on the stairs. The team scanned the hotel’s CCTV and found footage of two men dragging a body wrapped in a bed sheet towards the main entrance of the hotel, and then loading it into a blue BMW car.
  • “When the police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed. The matter has been documented, and an investigation is underway. The crime team is also looking into the matter,” Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar told PTI.
  • According to the police, Pahuja was allegedly blackmailing Singh. He told the police that Pahuja was in possession of some of his personal photographs and that she began blackmailing him soon after her release.
  • “Singh revealed that on Tuesday night, he met her at a room in his hotel and tried deleting the photographs from her phone, but could not unlock the phone as it was password protected. This led to a heated argument, and Singh shot her dead,” said ACP Kumar.
  • The Gurugram Police have arrested Singh and two of his employees – Hemraj and Om Prakash – in connection with the case. The police are yet to find the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out