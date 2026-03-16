Gurugram, Gurugram Deputy Commission Ajay Kumar on Monday urged domestic consumers to book LPG cylinders via WhatsApp, IVRS, and mobile applications, directing sub-divisional magistrates to monitor LPG stock in their areas. Domestic LPG supply normal in Gurugram; officials urge consumers to book cylinders online

During a meeting to review LPG stock and supply in the district, DC Kumar said a daily report will be prepared detailing the availability and distribution of LPG cylinders.

According to an official statement, Kumar said LPG supply to domestic consumers in the district are continuing as normal.

All petroleum companies supplying gas in the district have restored booking facilities through WhatsApp, IVRS, and mobile apps, and commercial cylinder supplies have also resumed in the past two days, the statement read.

In the meeting, District Food and Supply Controller Ashok Rawat informed that 17,725 commercial cylinders have been distributed in the district over the past two days, and nearly 3.28 lakh domestic cylinders have been delivered to consumers in April so far. Consequently, supplies in the domestic category are continuing regularly.

Currently, LPG cylinders are being made available to consumers through 58 gas agencies in the district. After online booking, cylinders are being made available to consumers within two to three days, he added.

The DC directed that LPG cylinders should be distributed on priority to hospitals, educational institutions with hostel facilities, girls' weddings, and sports academies.

He also said 20 per cent of the gas supply should be kept as reserve.

A district-level committee has been formed under the DC to monitor stock and distribution of LPG cylinders.

A superintendent of police level officer, the chief minister's office, the district education officer, and the district food and supplies controller have been appointed as member secretaries.

DC Kumar appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours regarding LPG shortages, and book cylinders through online and related modes of booking.

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