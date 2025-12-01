Domestic violence takes centre stage in youth-led play in Gurugram

Around 100 locals and theatre enthusiasts gathered at Apparel House in Sector 44 on Saturday evening for the first edition of “Kahani se Kanoon Tak”, a programme that used a stage performance to draw attention to domestic violence and promote legal awareness. Teenage performers from underprivileged communities presented a 70 minute musical examining abuse, resilience and social conditioning. (HT Photo)

The event brought art, education and law together in an effort to spark wider community dialogue on urgent social issues. The turnout was close to 100, comprising mostly families, college-going youth and advocates.

The centrepiece of the evening was “Kathputli – A String of Love, Power and Pain”, a musical staged by teenage artists of Neofusion Creative Foundation, an after-school initiative focused on empowering adolescents. The 70-minute play examined patriarchal norms, expectations placed on women and the emotional and physical trauma faced by survivors of domestic violence. The cast consisted largely of teenage artists drawn from underprivileged backgrounds, including children from slum settlements.

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women and chief guest, praised the performance for its sensitivity. “Such theatre productions are essential for opening conversations around issues like domestic violence, which remains a stark reality in our society. We see such cases almost every day in our life,” she said. She added that women must not be told to endure abusive relationships. “In my 37-year career, I have witnessed countless women suffering emotional, physical and mental trauma. My message to the younger generation is simple: choose your partner wisely.”

Guest of honour ACP Priyanshu Dewan of the Cyber Crime Unit, Gurugram, said youth-led initiatives like this help advance social awareness and foster responsible conversation.

Advocate Ritu Kapoor of the Reet Foundation, one of the organisers, said the event aims to make laws more accessible. “Legal literacy is the first step toward justice. This initiative seeks to make the law more accessible by presenting it in a simplified, relatable form,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anubhuti of Neofusion said art and education can transform lives. “Our goal is to provide a platform for the voices of the oppressed and unheard”, she said. The organisers added that they stage similar plays in states such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Audience member Riya Sharma called the performance deeply moving. “The play hit hard because it showed realities we often ignore,” she said, adding that seeing young artists handle serious themes with maturity was inspiring.

Meanwhile, Rahul Srivastava, a college going student, shared that he was mesmerised from the power-packed performances of the leads. “This was the first time I watched a play, and it was a very insightful experience. The storyline made me ponder on the realities of the society. This play was a hard slap on patriarchy,” he shared.