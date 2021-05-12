Drive-through vaccination to be held on Friday

Despite the limited availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the district, the health department has planned to hold a drive-through vaccination at DLF City Centre, MG Road, on May 14 for people above the age of 45 who are waiting for their second shot. Only 200 doses will be administered during the drive, said officials.

“People will be vaccinated in their cars. After the vaccination, they will have to wait in the parking lot for 30 minutes under the observation period. If they face any difficulty, they can flash their car lights. Our team will address those who will report any side effect. The drive through is only for those above 45 years, who are scheduled for their second dose,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

According to Yadav, the lift lobby in the building will be used as an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) room for people who require medical assistance. It is for the first time since March 31 that the health department will be holding vaccination drive in a private building.

The district on Wednesday reported 2,747 new cases, taking the total count of active cases to 32,895. The death toll stood at 621, with nine deaths confirmed on Wednesday. Out of the total active case, 30, 452 are in home isolation, while 2,347 are admitted to private hospitals. Only 96 patients were isolated at Covid care centres.