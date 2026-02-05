DTCP directs action against mall’s builder

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said that it has recommended action against two developers of a commercial office cum mall complex on Golf Course Road for failing to renew the license of the project since 2006, said officials. The department has also recommended that an FIR be registered against the developer along with sealing of the property.

According to DTCP officials, the director of town and country planning recommended to the revenue department to stop the registration of property deeds for the said commercial complex. The department has also recommended that an FIR be registered against the developer along with sealing of the property.

DTCP officials said a license was issued on June 26, 2002, by the department to two Delhi based developers to develop a shopping mall on 3.9 acres in Sector 53 along the Gold Course Road.

A letter written by Amit Madholia to sub-registrar Wazirabad on February 2 stated,”It is informed that License No. 13-19 of 2002, dated 26.06.2002, was granted for the development of a commercial colony...The same was valid up to 25.06.2005. The license was required to be renewed as per provision of Rule 13 of the Rules 1976, and an application for further renewal to be submitted one month before its expiry, but the licensee company has failed to get the same renewal till date and have also not deposited an amount of ₹87 lakh. This office has also recommended for the registration of FIR against the Owner/Directors of the two companies...Therefore, you are requested not to execute any sale/conveyance/lease deed pertaining to the property...”

As per DTCP officials, the mall is operational and the matter has been pending for resolution but action is now being initiated as developers are not responding to the repeated notices.

On December 11, Khatri, issued a show-cause notice to the developers stating that the renewal fee, along with 15 percent interest, should be deposited within 30 days, said officials, adding that if a response was not received, action would be taken against them under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. The builder was also given an opportunity for a hearing on December 15th but the department did not get any reply.

Following non-compliance by the developers, the department recommended that property registrations in the project should be stopped, an FIR be registered against the developer and a process should be initiated to seal the property.

“A letter has been sent to the Tehsildar of Wazirabad Tehsil to stop registration of property deeds in this mall. A letter has also been sent to the police department to register a case against the builder. Further action will be taken soon,“ said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, town and country planning department.

The developers of the project could not be contacted as such their names have been withheld.