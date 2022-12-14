DTCP, GMDA raze illegal colonies in Farrukhnagar

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out demolition drives at eight locations across Farrukhnagar.

DTCP officials said that illegal colonies were being developed on agricultural land in complete violation of rules and without permission from competent authorities.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that two developing colonies on five acres of land in Farrukhnagar were demolished. Several plinths, demarcation stones and road networks were also razed in these colonies.

Madholia added that five colonies coming up on a 32-acre land in the revenue estate of Mubarikpur village were also demolished on Tuesday. “The enforcement team demolished road networks, plinths, under-construction houses and other structures in the five colonies”, he added.

“The demolition drives were carried out after the plot owners continued with their illegal constructions despite several warnings. Several people gathered to watch the demolition drives and they were asked not to invest in illegal colonies as these were liable to face legal action and demolitions,” Madholia said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said that their teams demolished four unauthorised shops on the Farrukhnagar-Chandu Road, while five shops were demolished on the Sultanpur-Farrukhnagar Road.

“These shops were unauthorised and constructed without any permission from the competent authority. We took action under the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963,” said Madholia, who is also GMDA’s district town planner.

A GMDA spokesperson said that during the demolitions, people were made aware about restrictions on construction in Sultanpur eco-sensitive zone and were asked to apply for ‘change of land use’ permission with the GMDA to carry out constructions or any other commercial activity on their land.

