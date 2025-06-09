DTCP issues 150 notices in Sushant Lok-2 over illegal construction, commercial use

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Sunday issued 150 show cause notices to property owners in Sushant Lok Phase 2, Gurugram, for alleged violations such as illegal constructions, unauthorised commercial activities, and fully covered basements, officials said. An enforcement team of DTCP inspected commercial activities in a residential area of Sushant Lok Phase 2 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The crackdown was part of DTCP’s newly launched “office-on-the-spot” campaign, under which a streetwise physical inspection of over 1,000 plots was conducted by the entire enforcement team, officials said. Notices were prepared and pasted at the sites in real time, they added.

“Violations committed by owners on various floors were recorded, notices were immediately prepared and dispatched, and numbers were allotted on-site,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (DTP).

Owners have been given one week to respond. “If replies are unsatisfactory, further action will follow as per norms,” Madholia said, adding that similar inspections will now be held weekly across other colonies.

DTCP said complaints from residents prompted the crackdown. Violations included operating gyms, showrooms, grocery stores, clinics, battery shops, and offices from residential premises, officials said.

Officials also found misuse of provisions under the non-nuisance activity policy, which allows only 25% of a residential building’s ground floor to be used for such activities. “Many owners had converted the entire ground floor (100%) for commercial use, violating norms,” Madholia said.