DTCP pulls up developer over delay in affordable housing project

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) issued a show-cause notice to the developer of an affordable housing project in Sector 109 for failing to adhere to construction timelines, incomplete internal works and not renewing the project licence.

DTCP officials on Saturday directed the developer, Ocean Seven Buildtech Private Limited, to submit a reply in this matter by July 30 and explain why action should not be taken against the developer for failing to comply with the licence conditions.

The notice issued by the district town planner (enforcement) stated that the developer has not completed internal development works in the project. The community building, which should have been completed in four years, has not been constructed. The pace of construction is also slow and it violates the agreement with the buyers. The notice also said that the developer has failed to comply with the conditions of the affordable housing policy.

Ocean Buildtech launched the affordable housing project in 2016, announcing around 1,000 flats on 7.5 acres. Buyers said that the developer has completed only 60% to 70% of the work, while payment has been made in full by them.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that the licence of the project also expired in June this year but the developer has not renewed it. “A number of complaints have been lodged by the buyers regarding the slow pace of construction and so, a review of the project was conducted. It was observed that internal development works are not completed and community building was not constructed, apart from other violations,” he said.

The representative of the developer, however, said that they had not violated any conditions and would explain the situation to the department.

Sanjiv Kumar, a senior official of Ocean Seven Buildtech Private Limited, said that the project will be completed within the stipulated period.

“As the project is under affordable housing policy, the time for completion is four years from the date of commencement of the project, i.e November 30, 2017. So, we have to complete the project by November 30, 2021. Moreover, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has given a six-month extension to all projects. Availing of that, we have time till May 30, 2022, to complete the project,” he said.