DTCP survey identifies 12 illegal banquet halls, to face demolition

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has identified 12 illegal banquet halls, operating without permission, officials said on Wednesday. DTCP officials said that these halls are located in villages of Lohaka, Pahari, Gadaipur, Kherla, Hussainka, Khalilpur, Abheypur, Nanukalan, two in Mahenderwara, and two in Jatola.

According to DTCP officials, the department will issue show cause notices to the owners of these properties, and if the reply is not found satisfactory then these structures will be demolished.

“Following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a team carried out a survey in the last ten days in the area under its jurisdiction and found 12 banquet halls are operating illegally. We will issue show cause notices to the owners and if the replies are not found satisfactory then these properties will be demolished,” Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement told HT.

DTCP officials said that these halls are located in villages of Lohaka, Pahari, Gadaipur, Kherla, Hussainka, Khalilpur, Abheypur, Nanukalan, two in Mahenderwara, and two in Jatola.

“Most of these banquet halls are located in rural areas adjoining the city. One more illegal banquet hall was earlier identified and demolished in Sidhrawali village in September last year. The survey is ongoing and action will be taken against violators,” said Madholia.

Officials said a banquet hall can be operated only after getting permission from the competent authority such as DTCP or the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) with regard to change of land use (CLU) permission, fire safety clearance, health, trade licenses, police and entertainment permits. According to DTCP policy, the banquet halls must be built on a minimum land area of two to five acres and must have proper parking space.