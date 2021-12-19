Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Dumper truck rams into police car in Haryana's Nuh, driver booked for attempt to murder
Dumper truck rams into police car in Haryana's Nuh, driver booked for attempt to murder

  • The incident took place on Thursday night when SP Varun Singla was checking overloaded trucks near Ganduri village, police said.
When the dumper truck was signalled to slow down, the driver allegedly accelerated and rammed the vehicle into the SP's car.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:22 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

An unidentified dumper truck driver was booked on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly hitting the superintendent of police's vehicle, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when SP Varun Singla was checking overloaded trucks near Ganduri village here, they said.

When the dumper truck was signalled to slow down, the driver allegedly accelerated and rammed the vehicle into the SP's car, the police said.

Singla and other cops jumped out of the vehicle and saved themselves, they said.

The truck driver, however, managed to flee, the police said, adding that the case was registered at the Nagina police station.

