New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in Faridabad, and several bank deposits, worth more than ₹39 crore, as part of a money laundering probe against Al-Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his charitable trust. ED attaches over ₹39-cr assets of Al-Falah chairman Siddiqui, his charitable Trust

Al-Falah University, based in Haryana's Faridabad, came under the scanner of probe agencies during an investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module linked to the November 10, 2025, Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed.

A provisional attachment order has been issued to freeze these properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The attachment includes residential premises of Siddiqui in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, agricultural land at Dhauj village in Faridabad , demat holdings, bank balances and fixed deposits of him and Al-Falah Charitable Trust, it said.

According to the ED, the total value of these properties is ₹39.45 crore.

Siddiqui, 61, is currently lodged in jail.

He was first arrested in November 2025 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students from his educational institutions by misrepresenting their accreditation and recognition.

He was again arrested last month by the agency in a second money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a plot of land worth ₹45 crore in Delhi.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

The latest attachment is part of the first money laundering case probe.

The ED filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and the Al-Falah Charitable Trust in court in January.

The probe detected, the agency said, the generation of ₹493.24 crore proceeds of crime by the trust/university between financial years 2016-17 and 2024-25.

Siddiqui and his family members controlled entities to which these funds were diverted.

These entities included Karkun Construction and Developers, Amla Enterprises LLP and Diyala Construction and Developers. Some funds were allegedly siphoned off to a foreign destination, the ED claimed.

In January, the agency attached the Al-Falah University campus in Faridabad, valued at ₹144.09 crore.

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