Education department to start helpline for students

The state higher education department will be initiating a helpline to connect teachers to college students who do not have necessary devices for accessing learning material, officials said.

In a directive shared with colleges earlier last week, the higher education department said that colleges were trying to engage with students using various digital tools. However, it has come to the notice of the department that many students did not have access to electronic tools for e-content. To bridge the gap, the department plans to initiate a helpline for college students as part of its project called “Gyan Ganga: Samvaad.” The helpline will allow students to connect with teachers for clarifying doubts and other subject queries.

The directive, undersigned by Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, stated that the helpline will provide students with an opportunity to interact with experts of their respective subjects in arts, sciences, and commerce streams. Verma said that the service will be available from 9am till 6pm in English and Hindi, and calls will be recorded for monitoring and evaluation.

Ramesh Garg, the principal of Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that a meeting was conducted on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the initiative. “We will have to fix the timings for interactions with different teachers on different days in accordance with their teaching schedule. The schedule for these sessions will be prepared after discussion with faculty members. A plan will be chalked out before the helpline is made functional,” said Garg.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the project was aimed at reaching out to students who did not have adequate digital devices needed for online learning. Yadav said that deliberations would take place before the helpline is made functional. “Even today, there are some students who are facing challenges in accessing online learning. The helpline seeks to bridge the gap with faculty and these students. Currently, various issues are being discussed. Once finalised, we will be able to start work,” said Yadav.