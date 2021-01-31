IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Education department to start helpline for students
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Education department to start helpline for students

The state higher education department will be initiating a helpline to connect teachers to college students who do not have necessary devices for accessing learning material, officials said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST

The state higher education department will be initiating a helpline to connect teachers to college students who do not have necessary devices for accessing learning material, officials said.

In a directive shared with colleges earlier last week, the higher education department said that colleges were trying to engage with students using various digital tools. However, it has come to the notice of the department that many students did not have access to electronic tools for e-content. To bridge the gap, the department plans to initiate a helpline for college students as part of its project called “Gyan Ganga: Samvaad.” The helpline will allow students to connect with teachers for clarifying doubts and other subject queries.

The directive, undersigned by Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, stated that the helpline will provide students with an opportunity to interact with experts of their respective subjects in arts, sciences, and commerce streams. Verma said that the service will be available from 9am till 6pm in English and Hindi, and calls will be recorded for monitoring and evaluation.

Ramesh Garg, the principal of Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that a meeting was conducted on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the initiative. “We will have to fix the timings for interactions with different teachers on different days in accordance with their teaching schedule. The schedule for these sessions will be prepared after discussion with faculty members. A plan will be chalked out before the helpline is made functional,” said Garg.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the project was aimed at reaching out to students who did not have adequate digital devices needed for online learning. Yadav said that deliberations would take place before the helpline is made functional. “Even today, there are some students who are facing challenges in accessing online learning. The helpline seeks to bridge the gap with faculty and these students. Currently, various issues are being discussed. Once finalised, we will be able to start work,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to review status of proposals approved in 2020 house meetings

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to review the status of proposals approved last year during the special meeting scheduled for February 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Schools in the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 for the first time since March on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers renew protest at Haryana border despite opposition from locals

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that the number of protesting farmers at the site was swelling amid support from villages in Bawal and other parts of Rajasthan and Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Businessman cheats private bank with fake gold for 8-lakh loan

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A Gurugram based catering businessman managed to fool a private bank to issue 8-lakh worth loans against fake jewellery, said police on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Faridabad: Gang dupes many using ‘magic’ pen, four arrested

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Faridabad police have arrested four members of a gang from Delhi for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by using ‘magic’ pens on the pretext of offering extended warranty on their cars
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rewari villagers start patrol to prevent protesters from returning

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Local villagers of Rewari belt have started night patrolling on the Delhi-Jaipur highway from Sangwari Chowk in Rewari to Masani village near Dharuhera to ensure that protesters do not return to the vacated sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Bhondsi Jail starts video conferencing facility for inmates

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The Haryana prison department has started a video conferencing facility for Bhondsi jail inmates to help connect with their family members, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Education department to start helpline for students

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The state higher education department will be initiating a helpline to connect teachers to college students who do not have necessary devices for accessing learning material, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Protesters are joining the agitation once again. Today, around 200 people from Jaipur arrived here and took out a Tiranga yatra. The numbers of protesters here is steadily increasing,” said Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal.(PTI)
“Protesters are joining the agitation once again. Today, around 200 people from Jaipur arrived here and took out a Tiranga yatra. The numbers of protesters here is steadily increasing,” said Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal.(PTI)
gurugram news

Farmers start regrouping at Haryana-Rajasthan border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Farmers from Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar are expected to reach the protest site at the border by Monday, protesters said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations.(HT Photo | Representational image)
DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations.(HT Photo | Representational image)
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive against illegal vends in Sushant Lok

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:39 AM IST
RS Bhath, district town planner, said several complaints were received from the residents of the area and shopkeepers, who said that large parts of the parking area and corridors in the Vyapar Kendra were encroached upon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The inoculation for these front-line workers will start either from February 4 (Thursday) or February 6 (Saturday),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.(PTI)
“The inoculation for these front-line workers will start either from February 4 (Thursday) or February 6 (Saturday),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.(PTI)
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination for front-line workers likely to start from February 4

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Front-line workers have been prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination as they are involved in providing essential services or are engaged in public health, sanitation and waste management services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New GMDA roads to have cycle tracks

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New roads constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will have a cycle track, the authority’s chief executive officer, VS Kundu, said on Saturday, while discussing plans for the same on Anaath Road, near Shankar Chowk, and the new sector road from Rampura Chowk, on National Highway-48, to Pataudi Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

H-Rera sends notice to developer for selling units in unregistered real estate project

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority(H-Rera) in Gurugram has directed builders to refrain from selling apartments and plots before registering them with the real estate regulator
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for students of classes 6-8

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Schools across the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 from February 1 — nearly 11 months after they were closed across the country amid Covid-19 outbreak in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Barricades put up at Sirhaul toll plaza lead to traffic snarl

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed a four-kilometre-long traffic jam on Friday evening owing to the barricades put up by the Delhi Police at the Sirhaul toll plaza in the light of the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP