Eight booked for assaulting hotel manager in Noida’s Sector 52

The victim of a recent Thar brawl, which started after a 25-year-old was hit by a speeding Thar SUV in Sector 53 on July 8, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old hotel operator along with seven friends in Noida’s Sector 52 on Wednesday, police said. An FIR says a group abused and assaulted a hotel manager after being objected to for creating a ruckus. Police have booked eight people in the case. (File photo)

According to police, the second case was registered at Sector 24 police station against six identified and two unidentified suspects.

The complainant, Ankit Chaudhary, a manager at a hotel in Sector 52’s Hoshiyarpur area, stated in his FIR: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, a man checked into my hotel and booked a room. Shortly afterwards, eight more people arrived and began shouting inside the room.”

“When I went to check on the ruckus, I discovered that they were consuming alcohol and objected. The group became angry, verbally abused me, and physically assaulted me,” the FIR said, adding that the men fled in four cars after the attack.

A CCTV video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows several men punching and beating a man inside the hotel. Chaudhary sustained multiple bruises and injuries and reported the matter to police on Thursday.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Vidhyut Goel, station house officer of Sector 24. “Efforts are underway to arrest Saurabh Yadav—who was the victim in the Sector 53 Thar case—while four of his associates involved in the fight have already been arrested.”

Yadav, a resident of Sector 49, was previously assaulted and flung into a roadside drain after being hit by a Thar SUV in Sector 53, a video of which also went viral.

Earlier this month, a city court observed that Yadav and his associates faced multiple serious charges in Noida and directed Sector 24 police to register a case against them as well.