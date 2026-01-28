Electric tower in the middle of Gurugram road sparks safety fears

Residents of societies located along the Dwarka Expressway have reiterated their demand for authorities to remove an electricity transmission tower located in the centre of the main carriageway of the Sector 102/102A dividing road, alleging it was a serious traffic hazard that has caused multiple accidents, with the latest one reported last Saturday. Latest crash injured a truck driver, while agencies dispute responsibility and HVPNL says relocation depends on government funding. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In the latest incident, a truck rammed into the pole, which is located right in the middle of the road, around 7.45pm, injuring the driver and renewing concerns among residents.

Residents said the issue has been raised repeatedly over the past two years, but civic agencies have continued to pass the buck.

Sunil Sareen, vice president of the Imperial Gardens residents’ welfare association, in Sector 102, said, “This issue has been raised for over two years, yet no solution has been provided. We hear of at least one accident every month. The agencies keep passing the buck instead of taking responsibility for removing the electricity pole. It feels like they are waiting for a major tragedy to occur. The road is used by the traffic en route to Delhi. We appeal to the authorities to take early action to avoid any major accident.”

“We learned that the driver (in the latest incident) sustained serious injuries, including a jaw fracture and lost teeth. He was fortunate to survive because he was wearing a seat belt,” Sareen said.