Electric tower in the middle of Gurugram road sparks safety fears
Residents cite repeated crashes over two years and allege delay despite letters from GMDA and traffic police seeking urgent relocation.
Residents of societies located along the Dwarka Expressway have reiterated their demand for authorities to remove an electricity transmission tower located in the centre of the main carriageway of the Sector 102/102A dividing road, alleging it was a serious traffic hazard that has caused multiple accidents, with the latest one reported last Saturday.
In the latest incident, a truck rammed into the pole, which is located right in the middle of the road, around 7.45pm, injuring the driver and renewing concerns among residents.
Residents said the issue has been raised repeatedly over the past two years, but civic agencies have continued to pass the buck.
Sunil Sareen, vice president of the Imperial Gardens residents’ welfare association, in Sector 102, said, “This issue has been raised for over two years, yet no solution has been provided. We hear of at least one accident every month. The agencies keep passing the buck instead of taking responsibility for removing the electricity pole. It feels like they are waiting for a major tragedy to occur. The road is used by the traffic en route to Delhi. We appeal to the authorities to take early action to avoid any major accident.”
“We learned that the driver (in the latest incident) sustained serious injuries, including a jaw fracture and lost teeth. He was fortunate to survive because he was wearing a seat belt,” Sareen said.
The issue has also gained traction on social media. “Until the pole is removed, at least some signage or reflectors should be installed to alert commuters,” a post on X read.
Kamal Malhotra, a resident of Adani Oyster Grande in Sector 102A, said, “These high-tension lines pose a serious threat to commuters, particularly during the winter, when low visibility and smog make it difficult for drivers to spot the structure in time, increasing the risk of accidents. In addition, the presence of the tower obstructs smooth road development and could damage new infrastructure.”
On November 4, 2025, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), under whose jurisdiction the road falls, wrote to Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), seeking the “urgent relocation” of the electricity pole from the main carriageway, citing it as a potential safety hazard to vehicular movement. “In the event of any mishap or casualty, the responsibility will rest solely with HVPNL,” read GMDA’s letter to HVPNL.
In a letter to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vibhag Nigam (DHBVN) on December 8, 2025, Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), had said, “The obstructs the right-of-way, making the stretch highly accident-prone, particularly during peak hours and in low-visibility conditions. Its current placement forces vehicles to navigate around it, increasing the risk of collisions. In the interest of road safety and smooth traffic flow, the pole needs to be relocated to a safer location.”
Manish Wadhwa, subdivisional officer at DHBVN, said, “The removal of the pole falls under HVPNL’s jurisdiction and DHBVN has no authority to relocate it.”
A senior HVPNL official said, “This pole, part of a 66-kilovolt (kV) line, can be shifted as a deposit work, for which funds must be provided by the government. If that is approved, the pole will be relocated on priority.”
