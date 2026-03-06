Energy drinks, treatment by fake doctors behind deaths in Chayansa village: Palwal DC

A spate of deaths due to liver-related complications in Haryana’s Palwal district in January and February was primarily caused by “consumption of energy drinks” and “treatment by unqualified medical practitioners,” the district deputy commissioner said Thursday, citing a report prepared by expert teams. On February 16, authorities declared a health emergency in Chayansa after at least six deaths were reported due to liver-related complications.

Acting on findings from the National Centre for Disease Control along with specialists from Pune and Chennai, the district administration has registered FIRs against five fake doctors and initiated an investigation into the energy drinks consumed by victims, said deputy commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashisht in another twist to the mysterious deaths reported in the region between January 6 and February 11.

He said that the expert report found that eight of 13 affected patients in Chayansa village died due to complications linked to energy drink consumption and treatment received from unqualified practitioners.

“The expert report indicates that the consumption of energy drinks and treatment by unqualified practitioners played a major role in the deterioration of the patients’ health. Strict action has been initiated against five such practitioners, and the administration is also investigating the energy drinks consumed by the victims,” Dr Vashisht said.

Official records show of the 15 deaths examined between January 6 and February 11, six were attributed to acute Hepatitis B, jaundice, or acute liver failure with hepatic encephalopathy. Four among those who died, including children as young as 12, tested positive for Hepatitis B.

Dr Vashisht, however, stressed that the situation is now “fully under control,” with medical teams still active in the village. “The objective of the administration is not only to control the illness but also to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” he said.

The administration has formed teams to investigate the sale and consumption of energy drinks and take strict action against quack doctors. Measures have also been taken to improve sanitation, ensure safe drinking water, and strengthen health facilities, Dr Vashisht said.

Health department teams have set up medical camps conducting Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, and liver function tests. Residents can seek assistance through government helpline number 01275-240022.

The deputy commissioner appealed to villagers to avoid seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners, warning that incorrect medicines can worsen illnesses and lead to serious consequences. “Such individuals often practice without proper medical degrees or licences, which can put patients’ lives at serious risk,” he said.

Residents have been advised to consult only registered doctors and ensure disposable syringes are not reused.