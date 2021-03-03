IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Environmentalists protest against mining in Aravallis at Haryana Bhawan, ahead of SC hearing
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Environmentalists protest against mining in Aravallis at Haryana Bhawan, ahead of SC hearing

Ahead of a Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Haryana government’s plea to allow mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad, environmentalists in the city have raised concerns over significant adverse impact on groundwater recharge capacity and wildlife if mining activity resumes
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Ahead of a Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Haryana government’s plea to allow mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad, environmentalists in the city have raised concerns over significant adverse impact on groundwater recharge capacity and wildlife if mining activity resumes.

Citizens and students protested outside Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday against the state government’s plan. The protesters also submitted a letter addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar that stated, “Haryana has the lowest forest cover in India, just 3.62%. Most of this is concentrated in the Aravalli hills in south Haryana and some in the Shivaliks in the north. Aravallis in Haryana have been under huge attack from illegal felling of trees and encroachment… Legalising mining in the Aravallis will lead to severe environmental impacts threatening the survival of millions of people living in Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi-NCR as well as the wildlife that call these forests home.”

“The Supreme Court had banned mining in the Aravallis these last few years. Until now, mining was going on illegally in Haryana. Legalising mining threatens the mere existence of these historic and environmentally vital hill ranges. Aravallis with their natural cracks and fissures have the potential to put 2 million litres of water per hectare in the ground every year,” a statement by the protesters said.

Anil Grover, the additional advocate general of Haryana, said that large-scale unemployment in Haryana caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and high cost of procurement of raw material for construction have necessitated the state government to request the Supreme Court to allow mining in Faridabad. “In 2011, the Supreme Court discussed the aspect of a rehabilitation plan with the Attorney General of India who had then submitted that the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) can convene an urgent meeting of all parties and plans would be considered. Thereafter, in 2013, the rehabilitation and reclaiming plan was submitted through the then assistant inspector general of forests, MoEF. We have requested the apex court to approve this plan and allow us to conduct mining following environmental and all other necessary clearances,” said Grover.

In 2009, the SC imposed a blanket ban on all mining of major and minor minerals in the eco-sensitive Aravalli hills in Faridabad, Gurugram and Mewat. The court then said, “The actual mining operation in the 600 ha of land in Faridabad shall commence on submission of the rehabilitation and reclamation plan by the state and its approval by this Court. It shall be done at the earliest and preferably within a period of six months.”

In October last year, the state government appealed to the SC to allow the resumption of mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad. A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday.

Neelam Ahluwalia of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, who led the protest on Thursday, said, “We citizens demand that mining in the Aravallis should not be legalised. The state government should withdraw the regressive Punjab Land Preservation Act Amendment Bill of 2019, remove illegal encroachments from the Aravallis and grant forest status to 50,000 acres of Aravallis which have no legal protection...”

Speaking on the issues, RK Chauhan, joint director of the department of environment, said, “We have not received any update in this matter so far… Our role starts when mining is approved for a particular area and environmental clearances are to be given.”

Officials of the Mines and Geology department of Haryana declined to comment as the matter is sub judice.

Chetan Aggarwal, a city-based environmentalist, said, “In the past 11 years, since mining was banned in Haryana, forests have regrown and wildlife numbers have also increased in the area. A report by the Wildlife Institute of India from 2017 also shows improvement in the presence of wildlife. If mining is started again, the whole ecology will be impacted. Additionally, the forests of Faridabad have already faced mining more than its carrying capacity in the past.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for murdering two children in Meerut

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering two children of a 37-year-old woman by throwing them into a canal near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to reconstruct important link road

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start work on reconstructing a 500-metre arterial road near Sector 10A from next month to provide commuters with an alternative route to head towards Dwarka Expressway or Pataudi Road and bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals asked to assign slots for vaccination registration

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Private hospitals and government facilities designated as Covid-19 vaccination centres have been directed to assign vaccination sessions on the Co-Win portal 15 days to one month in advance, to help people reserve appointments online by choosing the date and location most convenient to them, according to the district health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Environmentalists protest against mining in Aravallis at Haryana Bhawan, ahead of SC hearing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Ahead of a Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Haryana government’s plea to allow mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad, environmentalists in the city have raised concerns over significant adverse impact on groundwater recharge capacity and wildlife if mining activity resumes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Police to auction Sube Singh’s properties after court lifts stay

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
After a local court on Tuesday vacated the stay on plots seized from Sube Singh, a suspected gangster wanted by the police for multiple criminal cases, police officials said they will go ahead with their plan to auction the properties, estimated to be worth 6 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram school murder: Petition in HC challenges denial of prosecution sanction against 4 cops

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The Haryana government’s decision to decline prosecution sanction against four police officials, accused of framing a bus conductor for the murder of a seven-year-old student, was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday by the deceased boy’s father, who filed a petition in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Employees of auto parts firm strike seeking pay hike

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Employees of an auto parts company based in Manesar in Haryana protested against the firm’s alleged failure to revise their wages and keep other promises, pending for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Fixing appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots will now be possible on Co-Win portal as the service has been made functional once again on Tuesday evening, facilitating citizens to schedule a time slot 24 hours before they plan to take the vaccine jab, said a senior district health department official, adding that there will be no vaccination on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed 150 commercial establishments that were being operated on plots meant for the economically weaker sections in U-Block of DLF Phase-3 licensed colony amid resistance from residents, said officials familiar with the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for second phase of vaccination remains high on Day 2

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Turnout for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive remained high on Tuesday, with at least 1,471 people above the age of 60 years and 170 between 45 and 59 years having co-morbidities taking the jab at 23 vaccination centres across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will visit the Dwarka Expressway on Thursday to assess the status of the project and suggest measures to ensure that work is expedited on this project, which has been in the works since 2008
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian refuge island to come up at Sector 70/75 intersection

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will develop a pedestrian refuge island at the Sector 70/75 intersection, a key crossing on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) that connects motorists to Sohna Road and National Highway 48, officials said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Loud music from ahatas leave residents sleepless

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Residents of societies located close to liquor vends and ahatas in sectors 56, 57, 61, 62, South City 1 and 2, Golf Course Extension Road and Palam Vihar have complained of loud music being played at these establishments during late hours and accused the police of inaction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Contact us for issues related to stray dogs: MCG

By Kartik Kumar and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A day after a family allegedly prevented from entering their condominium by other residents of the society in Sector 83 over disagreements in feeding stray dogs, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials on Tuesday said that residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) may approach them for assistance on matters related to stray dogs
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP