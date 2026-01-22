Ex-Navy man dies after wife accidentally stabs him at Manesar home; FIR filed

A 45-year-old retired navy personnel died after allegedly being accidentally stabbed in the chest by his wife while she was trying to support him in an inebriated condition at their residence in Nakhrola, Manesar, police said on Wednesday. Family initially claimed cardiac arrest, but autopsy confirmed a punctured heart caused by a 1.5 cm deep wound. (Shutterstock)

Police said the incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday inside the couple’s home. Family members initially attempted to cover up the incident by claiming that the man had died due to cardiac arrest, investigators said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was working with a private firm in Manesar at the time of his death. Police said Kumar had served in the Indian navy for five years and retired in 2002.

A senior police official said that the wife was chopping vegetables when she saw Sunil walking towards the bathroom. “He had lost control and was about to fall when the wife rushed to support him. It was at this time that the kitchen knife which she was holding in her hand accidentally pierced the left side of his chest,” the official said.

Police officials said that family members rushed Sunil to a hospital, and after an autopsy conducted on Monday, the body was handed over to the family.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the post-mortem report was received on Wednesday, which ruled out cardiac arrest as the cause of death. “Doctors mentioned that Kumar didn’t die of cardiac arrest but his heart was punctured,” Turan said.

He added that there was a 1.5cm deep wound in Sunil’s chest caused by the accidental stabbing by his wife, which resulted in his death.

On the complaint of the deceased’s uncle, an FIR was registered against the wife under section 105, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday night. “We will take necessary legal action against the deceased’s wife soon,” Turan said.