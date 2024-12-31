Explosion plays New Year’s Eve dampener at Gurugram’s Sector 29 hub

Party outlets and restaurants in the popular Sector 29 hub of Gurugram, usually filled to capacity on New Year’s Eve, have recorded less-than-usual demand as a blast in the locale on December 10 is playing a dampener. Police investigate the spot of the explosion in Sector 29. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

There are around 30 outlets in the area that accommodate around 1,000 people on New Year’s Eve, but the drop in the number of bookings, to a fifth—around 200, according to organisers—has left establishments concerned. Owners and proprietors of establishments said New Year’s Eve is one of the most lucrative business days and the reduced footfall is likely to hit revenues, as they spend extra on decor, live performances and special menus.

Organisers said heightened security, extensive police checks, vehicle scans and ID checks, while necessary, are deterring patrons.“Our New Year’s Eve bookings are down by 40% compared to last year. People are avoiding this area because of the heavy police presence and the perception of it being a high-security zone. While we support the measures for everyone’s safety, the blast has definitely affected business,” said Arvind Singh, manager of a popular bar in Sector 29.

“Police checking and barricades have significantly reduced turnout this year. Many customers are hesitant to step out because they fear being caught right after exiting the premises, which they find embarrassing,” said Anil Rawat, who manages a pub in the hub.

On December 10, an explosion took place near the entrance of a popular outlet in Sector 29, which is among the most frequented nightlife spots across NCR. It is a suspected case of extortion by gangster Goldy Brar, suspected to be operating from another country, as three establishments were asked to pay up and give a 30% share in their ownership. Brar is a close associate of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is presently lodged in a high-security ward of Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat. The explosion in Gurugram came on the heels of bombings outside two clubs in Chandigarh on November 26, in which the same set of conspirators were suspected to be involved. Five were arrested by police.

“The security checks have become so stringent that it feels like entering a fortress. We were planning to celebrate in Sector 29, but the constant checking has made us reconsider. We are now looking at quieter venues along Sohna Road,” said Neha Kapoor, a resident of DLF Phase 2.

Meanwhile, police said increased security measures were to ensure public safety, which is their top priority. “Our presence is meant to instil confidence among citizens and deter any potential threat. We urge people to celebrate responsibly and assure them that every step has been taken to ensure their safety,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Some venue owners, however, were hopeful that business would pick up towards the night. “It’s a tough year for us, but we’re trying to create a safe and enjoyable environment. We hope people will come out and support local businesses while enjoying the festivities responsibly,” said Ajay Saini, who manages a rooftop restaurant.