Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 suspects held

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 suspects held

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jul 29, 2023 12:16 AM IST

According to investigators, the call centre was running for the last six months and was involved in duping residents of the United States, Canada and Australia. Police said 10 laptops, three mobile phones, two modems and ₹56,000 cash were recovered from the suspects

A fake call centre operating from a rented apartment in Sushant Lok Phase 3 was busted by Gurugram police on Thursday night, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects, including five women, police said on Friday. The call centre was running under the garb of providing technical support to foreign nationals and duped them of hundreds of dollars, police added.

Police said the suspects impersonated employees of a prominent technology company. (Photo for representation)
Police said the suspects impersonated employees of a prominent technology company. (Photo for representation)

According to investigators, the call centre was running for the last six months and was involved in duping residents of the United States, Canada and Australia. Police said 10 laptops, three mobile phones, two modems and 56,000 cash were recovered from the suspects.

Vipin Ahalawat, assistant commissioner of police (cyber), said the suspects impersonated employees of a prominent technology company.

ACP Ahalawat said they received a tip-off after which a team was formed under the supervision of Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime police station to raid the call centre on Thursday night. He said they found the suspects making international calls at the time of the raid.

“The suspects had created virtual toll-free numbers to provide technical assistance to the foreign nationals. They used to charge their victims anything between $100 and $5,000 for technical assistance,” the ACP said.

The owners of the call centre were identified as Harshit Kashyap, Varun Dua and Manmeet Singh, police said, adding that all three of them have been arrested along with nine other employees. The employees were paid salaries and incentives every month and all of them had prior experience of working in international call centres.

SHO Singh said the suspects used to first take their victims into confidence by introducing themselves as experts to solve technical problems related to desktops and laptops. “The suspects used to take remote access of their victims’ system through applications such as AnyDesk,” he said.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against the suspects at Cyber Crime police station (east), said police.

Police said in the last two months, they have busted six illegal call centres across Gurugram that were allegedly duping foreign nationals and arrested at least 53 suspects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out