Families flee Nuh after repeated police visits to room rented by Delhi blast suspect

At least ten families living in a narrow lane in Nuh district’s Hidayat Colony have temporarily moved out of their homes after continuous visits by investigative teams to the house where Delhi car blast prime accused Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi stayed for nearly ten days prior to the explosion. Houses locked in Hidayat colony in Nuh. (HT photo | Mihika Shah)

The rented accommodation in Gurugram belonged to Afsana, who is currently in custody of the investigating agency. Her 10x12 ft room was allegedly arranged for Dr Umar by Shoaib, nursing staff at Al-Falah University, who is also in police custody.

Ever since Dr Umar’s connection to the residence surfaced, multiple agencies — including the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA and Haryana Police — have been arriving for inspections, questioning residents and cordoning off the lane for evidence collection.

Also Read: Red Fort blast case: ED raids 25 premises linked to Al-Falah group over alleged financial irregularities

This frequent movement of officers has triggered fear among locals, many of whom packed up and left on Monday. Families said they were left with little choice.

“There were police teams coming every few hours, asking questions, checking the lane. We got scared. We have moved out to a relative’s place for now,” said a resident who shifted early Monday morning.

Another family, living two houses away from Afsana’s home, said the continued presence of police personnel had disrupted their lives.

“Our children were terrified. People kept asking us what was happening. It became harassment for us. We will return only when things become normal again,” Ruksar said.

The lane, usually bustling with children and daily wage workers, has turned eerily quiet since the investigation intensified. Only a few shops at the far end remain open, while most houses have their locks hanging from the doors.

Officials say the repeated visits are part of standard investigative protocol.

“Teams are conducting follow-up checks to verify leads and ensure no evidence is missed.

Residents are being asked routine questions,” a senior police officer said.

However, residents maintain they were unprepared for the psychological and logistical impact of an anti-terror probe unfolding outside their homes.

“Hum soch bhi nahi sakte the ke hamari gali ka naam kisi aise case mein aayega (We never imagined our lane would be linked to such a case),” Mohammad Shahid said before leaving with his family.

Investigators continue to examine Dr Umar’s activities during his stay in Nuh, including suspected procurement links to ammonium nitrate stores in the district.