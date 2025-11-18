Nuh emerges key node in terror probe as police intensify checks across NCR belt

A bomb disposal team and multiple investigative agencies on Monday inspected two locations in Nuh linked to Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the November 10 Red Fort blast, even as Haryana intensified intelligence operations across the NCR belt. The inspections came on a day Haryana director general of police OP Singh directed district police chiefs to upgrade intelligence systems and strengthen surveillance to counter what he described as emerging “white-collar terror networks.” Singh said public vigilance, coordinated policing and targeted intelligence will be central to this effort. Investigators verify ammonium nitrate sources, map suspect networks and place hideouts under surveillance while national agencies lead the larger investigation. (HT Photo)

Bomb squad clears Hidayat Colony house

A bomb disposal team from Narnaul examined a rented house in Hidayat Colony along the Delhi Alwar Road where Umar Nabi stayed for nearly ten days before the blast. Police officials confirmed that no explosive material or suspicious items were found and declared the premises “completely safe for residents.” The inspection was carried out jointly by the bomb squad, the Delhi Police Special Cell and local Nuh investigators.

Residents said they were alarmed to learn that the accused bomber had been living among them. “We were extremely tense when we heard that the bomber had stayed here,” said Mohammad Rashid, who lives two houses away. Another resident, Shabnam Begum, said, “For two days, no one slept properly. After today’s inspection, we finally feel normal again.”

Agencies inspect earlier hideout

Senior police officers also visited another rented room in Hidayat Colony previously used by Nabi. The 10 by 12 foot room has been cordoned off with barricades and police personnel. A Forensic Science Laboratory team collected samples from the floor, bedding and adjoining walls to detect any chemical residue, including ammonium nitrate, that may link the site to the wider terror module spread across Nuh, Faridabad and Delhi.

According to investigators, the accommodation was arranged by Shoaib, an electrician and Al-Falah University employee who is in custody. The room belongs to his sister-in-law, Afsana, who is absconding. Officials said they are verifying whether the premises served only as a temporary hideout or if preparatory activity took place there.

Nuh district has now emerged as a key node in the investigation, with agencies probing whether large quantities of ammonium nitrate were illegally procured from fertilizer shops in the region. Searches in Hidayat Colony form part of several operations aimed at dismantling a suspected module involving university staff, doctors and students.

Officials said both premises will remain under surveillance until scientific analysis is completed. Findings will then be shared with the National Investigation Agency and the Delhi Police Special Cell, which are leading the investigation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Haryana strengthens anti-terror grid

Parallel to the on-ground inspections, DGP OP Singh issued wide-ranging directives after a high-level inter-state security coordination meeting with officials from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “Security is like oxygen. If it drops even a little, the entire system begins to suffocate,” Singh said. He urged police units across Haryana’s NCR belt to enhance public vigilance, intelligence coordination and on-ground monitoring.

Referring to the involvement of radicalised medical students in the conspiracy, Singh said, “Who would have thought such a big conspiracy would be brewing inside a medical college? Criminals are evolving. Our security network must evolve faster.”

New NCR intelligence unit formed

Haryana Police has created a new NCR intelligence unit headed by a DSP-rank officer. The unit will monitor Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Nuh and Rewari. More than 200 intelligence personnel have already been deployed in Gurugram and Faridabad. Police stations have been told to assign staff to monitor universities, coaching centres, NGOs, private organisations and workplaces.

DGP OP Singh said this restructuring was essential. “Terrorism has gone white-collar. Our intelligence system must evolve to match it.” The goal, he said, is to rebuild the mukhbir network, strengthen ground reporting and detect early signs of radicalisation.

At the Faridabad meeting, agencies from Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reviewed inputs and agreed to adopt a more proactive anti-terror posture. Singh said, “Our intention is clear. Terrorists should not find space to plan, move or operate. We want to choke their ecosystem before they can even begin.”

Singh emphasised the importance of public participation. Citing a case in Karnal where a hotel worker flagged suspicious identification details, he said, “See something, say something. Terrorists look for gaps. If citizens do not give them space, their plans will collapse before they start.”

Officials said operations in Nuh will continue as agencies analyse forensic findings and track all individuals linked to the wider module.