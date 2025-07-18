The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued show cause notices to the deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Faridabad for non-compliance with multiple directives issued in connection with human rights violations in the district. Faridabad DC, municipal commissioner get show cause notices from HHRC

HHRC, led by member Deep Bhatia, has invoked Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which allows it to take coercive action, including the imposition of a ₹20,000 fine per instance, for wilful disobedience of orders.

The action comes in response to what HHRC described as a continued failure by senior district and municipal officials to submit reports or appear before it despite clear directions.

One of the issues flagged by HHRC pertains to a complaint filed by Indraraj Singh, a resident of Bukharpur village in Ballabgarh, pertains to the deplorable condition of a primary access road, which residents say becomes almost unusable during the monsoon. Villagers, including school-going children and the elderly, are forced to take longer and riskier alternative routes. Despite several requests to construct an alternative road, no steps have been taken, prompting HHRC to intervene.

In another matter, the commission flagged the failure of civic authorities to act against environmental violations by industrial units allegedly discharging untreated wastewater into public areas. Deepak Tripathi, a resident of Kapda Colony, NIT Faridabad, alleged that polluted water from nearby industrial units was being improperly disposed of, adversely affecting public health. He said there was lack of enforcement by both the Faridabad municipal corporation and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

A third case involves allegations of unauthorised industrial activity in a residential area, which locals claim is causing both environmental degradation and endangering health and safety. Despite being directed to appear and furnish status reports, no municipal official turned up before HHRC nor was any compliance report submitted.

“The commission views this continued inaction as a serious obstruction of justice and a violation of public trust,” the order said.

HHRC has directed both officials to either appear in person or send a representative aware of the facts during the next hearings, scheduled for September 22 and October 8.

Dr Puneet Arora, protocol and public relations officer of HHRC, said the commission is committed to enforcing accountability. “Any continued disregard of commission orders will be dealt with firmly. The rule of law must prevail,” he said.

Faridabad deputy commissioner Vikram Yadav said, “The matter pertains to Bukharpur panchayat, where most of the road requested to be built was made by HSAMB, satisfaction letter of complainant was also attached and report was sent to HHRC. Since complainant got satisfied, nobody went from BDPO office in Tigaon. Compliance has been done, will send detailed report to HHRC,” he said.

Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) commissioner Dhirender Khadgata did not respond to a request for comment.