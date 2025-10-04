Faridabad father hangs 3 kids, ends life; blames in-laws

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged his three children, killing two of them, before taking his own life in Nekpur village of Dhauj in Faridabad, police said on Friday. He left behind a video accusing his in-laws of “mental trauma” and “torture.” Police believe the deaths occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am. (PTI)

Two daughters, aged six and 12, died, while the third child, an eight-year-old boy, remains critical on ventilator support at a Ballabgarh hospital. The tragedy came to light around 6.30 am when the man’s cousin arrived at the dairy farm and discovered the father and children hanging. He alerted villagers and police.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son were alive when rescued. “The girl succumbed during treatment. The boy remains critical. They likely survived longer because of their lower body weight,” he added.

Police believe the deaths occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, shortly after the man sent a WhatsApp video to acquaintances declaring his intent. In it, he accused his wife and her relatives—her mother, sister, and an aunt—of “relentless harassment,” Yadav said. Investigators are also probing whether the children were given sedatives before being hanged. “After autopsy and forensic analysis of viscera, it will become clear what unfolded,” he added.

Inspector Naresh Kumar, station house officer of Dhauj police, said the cousin later filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against the deceased’s wife, her mother, sister, an aunt, and three other in-laws under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide, extortion, and related offences.

“The deceased had clearly named his wife and her relatives in the video. He alleged they had been demanding money from him and subjected him to continuous harassment,” Kumar said. The man also claimed his in-laws were involved in the flesh trade and wanted to force his wife into it, sparking conflicts in their marriage.

Police said the couple had a troubled relationship for over a year, with quarrels escalating into wider family disputes. Kumar said the wife reportedly left home a week ago to live with her sister’s husband, a departure he cited in his suicide video as a factor he could not cope with.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290