F’bad: 25-yr-old beaten by unidentified people

A 25-year-old cricket coach training the local under-19 team at a private cricket academy in Sector 56, Faridabad, was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified people outside his house on Wednesday night, police said on Saturday. The victim was taken to a nearby private hospital by his family members. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the instructor is identified as Amit (single name), originally from Jharkhand.

A senior police officer said that five to six men attacked the coach outside his house located near a busy intersection in Parvatiya Colony, at approximately 10.30pm. “The coach, who was returning home on foot, asked two men standing at the corner of the street leading to his house to move aside, as they were blocking his way. The incident soon escalated into a heated argument,” the official noted.

During the preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the coach had returned to his home after the verbal exchange. “An hour later, the same two men, accompanied by two of their friends, had come outside the coach’s home and began shouting his name,” the official added.

A physical altercation broke out between the coach and unidentified men, said police, adding that the coach sustained a severe head injury during the tussle and was left in an unconscious state outside his home.

The victim was taken to a nearby private hospital by his family members, who came outside, hearing the noise, said police.

“He is currently stable and receiving treatment at his home. An FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against six unidentified people on Saturday at Saran police station,” the senior official said.

Inspector Ran Singh, station house officer of Saran police station, said that based on the facts of the case, a police team has begun searching for suspects. “As per the complaint received from the victim’s family, we believe that some of the suspects could be from the local area where the victim resides,” Singh added.

