F’bad suicide: School scolded girl over food packet, say cops

Police on Friday said that the 16-year-old girl student of a Faridabad school allegedly died by suicide after being scolded for accepting a food packet from a person and being asked to call her parents. Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said CCTV footage showed the victim accepting a food package from a teenage boy at the school entrance gate.

“According to probe, she was summoned by the vice-principal and asked to call her parents the next day for violating the school’s safety and security norms. Hours later, she died by suicide,” a police officer, privy to the investigation, said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said CCTV footage showed the victim accepting a food package from a teenage boy at the school entrance gate.

“Police will quiz the teenage boy too. Several teaching and non-teaching staff, including the vice-principal, are also being quizzed to ascertain the facts,” he said.

The girl, a Class XI student of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School at Dabua-Gazipur Road, went on the terrace of the three-storey school building around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, after her classes got over, and allegedly jumped to death.

The next day, the victim’s father got an FIR registered against the school administration under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dabua police station.

He alleged that his daughter was punished and made to stand in the sun for over four hours.

The police officer alleged that CCTV footage of the school premises was scanned and “no evidence surfaced of the girl standing in the sun”.

Police said they are also questioning her classmates. “Necessary action will be taken against the school authorities if found exerting mental pressure on her,” the officer said.