F’bad suicide: School scolded girl over food packet, say cops
Police on Friday said that the 16-year-old girl student of a Faridabad school allegedly died by suicide after being scolded for accepting a food packet from a person and being asked to call her parents
Police on Friday said that the 16-year-old girl student of a Faridabad school allegedly died by suicide after being scolded for accepting a food packet from a person and being asked to call her parents.
“According to probe, she was summoned by the vice-principal and asked to call her parents the next day for violating the school’s safety and security norms. Hours later, she died by suicide,” a police officer, privy to the investigation, said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said CCTV footage showed the victim accepting a food package from a teenage boy at the school entrance gate.
“Police will quiz the teenage boy too. Several teaching and non-teaching staff, including the vice-principal, are also being quizzed to ascertain the facts,” he said.
The girl, a Class XI student of Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School at Dabua-Gazipur Road, went on the terrace of the three-storey school building around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, after her classes got over, and allegedly jumped to death.
The next day, the victim’s father got an FIR registered against the school administration under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dabua police station.
He alleged that his daughter was punished and made to stand in the sun for over four hours.
The police officer alleged that CCTV footage of the school premises was scanned and “no evidence surfaced of the girl standing in the sun”.
Police said they are also questioning her classmates. “Necessary action will be taken against the school authorities if found exerting mental pressure on her,” the officer said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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