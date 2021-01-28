Feedback sought on plans to resume classroom sessions for classes 6-8

The department of school education has directed district education officers across the state to gather feedback about the current situation of schools with regard to Covid-19, amid plans to resume classroom sessions for students of classes 6 to 8.

As per a directive shared with district education officers on Wednesday, the government is contemplating to reopen schools for students of classes 6-8 in February. It further said that the department had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), directions and allocated budget with regard to the physical reopening of schools from time to time, and an assessment of the same is being done.

Last week, state education minister Kanwar Pal had said that the government is planning to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy district education officer Saroj Dahiya said that the department is looking at the possibility of reopening schools for students in classes 6 to 8 from February 1 and feedback is being sought for the same. “Schools will open for classes 6 to 8 from February 1. A meeting was conducted on Thursday to discuss the modalities,” said Dahiya.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Voluntary visits to schools for doubt-clearing sessions were allowed from September, followed by regular classes from November 2 for students in classes 9 to 12. In mid-November, the Haryana government decided to shut schools till November 30, over concerns of a spike in Covid-19 cases among students. Government and private schools reopened on December 14 for students of classes 10 and 12 and on December 21 for classes 9 and 11.

An online form has been circulated among schools for sharing feedback. “We have been asked to share feedback through an online form. We are expecting schools to reopen soon and will have to take measures to ensure physical distancing,” said Sudesh Raghav, the principal of a government school.

Shyam Raghav, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that the department had sought feedback about various Covid-19 related requirements on the school campus. “We have been asked to share data about thermal scanners, sanitisers and other such facilities that are necessary,” said Raghav.

Private schools said that they are yet to receive any written directive pertaining to reopening of schools. Aparna Erry, principal of the DAV Public School in Sector 14, said that the school had started calling students in classes 9 to 12 and would wait for the government to issue guidelines for classes 6 to 8. “We are yet to receive any form seeking feedback in this regard. As always, we will seek feedback from parents before calling students to school. For now, online classes are continuing,” said Erry.