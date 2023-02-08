Fire breaks out at banquet hall on Sheetla Mata Road, no one hurt

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall on Sheetla Mata Road around 5.25am on Tuesday, an hour after a wedding ceremony got over, police said.

According to fire service officials, information regarding the blaze was received around 5.40am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot from three fire stations. It took almost two hours to douse the fire completely, No one was injured in the incident, officials added.

Fire officials said, prima facie, their investigation has revealed that incense sticks used for rituals were left unattended and bedsheets spread on the floor caught fire from them that soon spread in the one-acre area of the banquet hall.

Lalit Kumar, officer at Udyog Vihar fire station, said the fire broke out in the wedding pandal of Shubh Banquets on Sheetla Mata Road at about 5.25am. “Nine fire tenders — three from Sector 29 fire station, three from Bhim Nagar fire station, two from Udyog Vihar fire station and one from Sector 37 fire station — were pressed into action. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, while cooling operations continued till around 8.30am,” he said.

Kumar said a wedding procession had left the venue around 4.15am. “The pandit (priest) left the burning incense sticks at the ritual site and soon bedsheets and curtains caught fire. The blaze later spread to the pandal and canopies. The pandal, temporary structures built for the wedding and some furniture were completely gutted,” he said.

Officials said that the fire was controlled before it could spread towards the entrance and lobby where an office space, bride room and washrooms are located. “Since all the guests had vacated the venue, no casualties or injuries were reported,” Kumar added.

Anil Rao, the owner of Shubh Banquets, said they have invested ₹10 crore in constructing the banquet hall. “The wedding was of a relative and we all got free around 4.30am and left the venue. The staff was also tired and slept, they did not check the pandal before retiring for the day. The fire had spread all over in quick time,” he said.

