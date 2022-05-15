Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the fire department officials, at least seven fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, and the firefighting and rescue operations continued for four hours.
Narender Singh, station fire officer (SFO), Sector 29, said that all the residents — including the senior citizens — were rescued from the apartment. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” Singh said.
The fire was caused due to a short circuit on the 10th floor of the duplex apartment, and some material kept on the 11th floor also caught fire.
Singh also said that the firefighters used hydraulic platforms as the incident took place in a high-rise. “The building’s power supply was disconnected immediately, and the residents were sent to the 12th floor. There was no electricity in the entire building for nearly two hours,” he said.
Two arrested, liquor worth ₹25L seized
Lucknow The UP Special Task Force on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth ₹25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.
Ludhiana | NRI man accused of rape reveals victim’s identity on web channel, booked
A woman, who was duped into marrying a married man, has accused her NRI 'husband' of revealing her identity on a web channel after she refused to retract the rape allegations levelled against him in violation of the Supreme Court's directions. The victim, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, is a divorcee and has two children from her first marriage. “The accused said that his divorce with his wife was in the last stage,” she said.
22-year-old arrested in ₹17 lakh ATM machine robbery in Chandu village: Police
The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking six policemen and breaking into an ATM (automated teller machine) machine located near Chandu village with a gas cutter and withdrawing ₹17 lakh from there eight months ago, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that they have been following leads in the September 17, 2021, case through surveillance.
Nadda visits Sukhdev’s house, says AAP won’t stay in power for long
Asserting that freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar had “deeply inspired” him, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the freedom fighter's house in Naughara on Saturday. Nadda, who took an electric rickshaw to the venue, was accompanied by national commission for scheduled castes chairperson Vijay Sampla, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, BJP workers and members of Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust. Power was restored soon after.
‘Ahir protest may disrupt traffic as section of NH-48 to be closed for 9 hours’
The traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday is likely to be disrupted for up to nine hours due to a proposed march by the Ahir community from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48), said an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Saturday. The entire 14.8-kilometre section of NH-48 will be closed for traffic from 7am to 4pm on Sunday, reads the advisory.
