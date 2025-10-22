Five agencies bid for Gurugram’s stray dog sterilisation project

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has received bids from five agencies for the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs across the city, officials said on Tuesday. One agency will be selected for Zones 1 and 4, and another for Zones 2 and 3. The final selection is expected within two to three days, and the project will likely begin by next month.

Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner of MCG, said the civic body will first conduct a technical evaluation of the five bidders before finalising two agencies based on tender conditions. “Two agencies have also submitted bids for managing stray cattle, and their evaluation is currently underway,” he said.

The city’s sterilisation and vaccination programme was disrupted after the two earlier contracted agencies, Jeevdaya and Animal Sympathy, abruptly halted operations nearly two months before their contract expiry in December. “Although the tender is valid until December, both agencies suddenly stopped work without prior notice, citing repair work as the reason. MCG will take legal action and a notice will be sent to them,” Singh said.

Puneet Pahwa, a resident of Sector 45, expressed concern over the large number of stray dogs that remain unsterilised and unvaccinated. “We reached out to the agency working with MCG in the first week of October, only to be informed that they are no longer associated with the corporation,” he said.

Officials said the new agencies are expected to begin work by the end of next month and will cover all four MCG zones. Singh added that two dog shelters, one in Begumpur Khatola and another in Basai, are ready and will soon be handed over to the MCG for operation.

While Gurugram has not conducted an official census of its stray dogs, civic officials estimate the number to be around 50,000.

Earlier this month, the MCG released comprehensive guidelines for stray dog management in accordance with a Supreme Court order issued in August. The guidelines aim to ensure animal welfare while improving public safety and reducing conflicts involving stray dogs.