Five suspects arrested for shooting man dead over gang rivalry on busy Basai road
Gurugram:A day after a 46-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot dead on Basai Road, police arrested five suspects in connection with the case, police said
Gurugram:
A day after a 46-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot dead on Basai Road, police arrested five suspects in connection with the case, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Praveen Parashar, 45, and his son, Pranav Parashar alias Choti, 20, residents of Devilal Colony in Sector 9, who were arrested on Thursday evening. Dev Sharma alias Committee, 22, a resident of Sector 9; Ankit alias Bunty, 19, of Basai; and Utsav, 19, of Bhawani Enclave, were arrested from Garhi Harsaru on Friday, police officials said.
Police said the trio arrested on Friday were riding a motorcycle and shot the victim, Mahender Singh, dead when he was riding a motorcycle with his younger son Sahil Singh, 19, on Thursday.
According to police, Parveen is the father of Parv alias Buddy, 18, leader of the Buddy gang, who was murdered by members of a rival Sunny Mandal gang on January 12, 2025. Praveen’s elder son, 22-year-old Priyanshu Singh, and 10 members of the Mandal gang were arrested in connection with Parv’s murder last year, police said.
Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), said that Praveen and Pranav had planned to take revenge after Parv’s murder.
“Their original plan was to kill Sahil; however, the suspects missed him and accidentally shot his father,” he said.
ACP Sharma said Pranav had purchased three country-made pistols and ammunition for ₹21,000 from an arms supplier in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh three months back.
“He had provided the arms and ammunition to three assailants and also passed the information about Mahender and Sahil’s movement. The weapon used in the murder was recovered; however, two more pistols were yet to be found,” he said.
Investigators said all five suspects were produced before a court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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