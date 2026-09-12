Five suspects arrested for shooting man dead over gang rivalry on busy Basai road

Gurugram: Investigators said all five suspects were produced before a court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation. (Representative photo)

A day after a 46-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot dead on Basai Road, police arrested five suspects in connection with the case, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Praveen Parashar, 45, and his son, Pranav Parashar alias Choti, 20, residents of Devilal Colony in Sector 9, who were arrested on Thursday evening. Dev Sharma alias Committee, 22, a resident of Sector 9; Ankit alias Bunty, 19, of Basai; and Utsav, 19, of Bhawani Enclave, were arrested from Garhi Harsaru on Friday, police officials said.

Police said the trio arrested on Friday were riding a motorcycle and shot the victim, Mahender Singh, dead when he was riding a motorcycle with his younger son Sahil Singh, 19, on Thursday.

According to police, Parveen is the father of Parv alias Buddy, 18, leader of the Buddy gang, who was murdered by members of a rival Sunny Mandal gang on January 12, 2025. Praveen’s elder son, 22-year-old Priyanshu Singh, and 10 members of the Mandal gang were arrested in connection with Parv’s murder last year, police said.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), said that Praveen and Pranav had planned to take revenge after Parv’s murder.

“Their original plan was to kill Sahil; however, the suspects missed him and accidentally shot his father,” he said.

ACP Sharma said Pranav had purchased three country-made pistols and ammunition for ₹21,000 from an arms supplier in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh three months back.

“He had provided the arms and ammunition to three assailants and also passed the information about Mahender and Sahil’s movement. The weapon used in the murder was recovered; however, two more pistols were yet to be found,” he said.

Investigators said all five suspects were produced before a court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation.