Four arrested for looting container carrying peanuts worth ₹2 crore
Four people, including a Faridabad based transporter, were arrested for allegedly looting a container carrying a consignment of peanuts worth ₹2 crore, said police on Friday.
Police said the vehicle was transporting 899 sacks of peanuts from Maharashtra to Delhi and the driver had stopped for some repair works at the container owner’s warehouse at Bilaspur on June 14.
After the driver left for Delhi the same night, the container could not be traced as both the GPS fitted in the vehicle and the truck driver’s mobile phone were found switched off. The owner of the container lodged a complaint at Bilaspur police station, based on which an FIR was registered on June 16.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said during investigation, it was found that the driver had connived with a man to sell the entire consignment of peanuts in the market. They also roped in a transporter from Faridabad for selling peanuts in the market.
The ACP said a crime branch team from Sector-39 police station, headed by inspector Samer Singh Ahlawat, arrested driver Abid Khan (23) from Alwar in Rajasthan and the transporter Devender Sharma (35) from near Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza on June 21.
During interrogation of the arrested suspects, Abid’s close associate Kasim Khan (45), who planned the loot, and one Mohammad Sabir (20) were arrested from Biwa village in Nuh and Dwarkapur in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, respectively on Thursday.
Police said based on Kasim’s confession, 429 sacks of peanuts loaded in the looted container were recovered from Biwa while another 450 sacks loaded in another truck was seized after getting Devender’s confession.
Police said Abid took out the GPS fitted in the truck near Panchgawa Chowk after he left from Rathiwas in Bilaspur with the container. He loaded 450 sacks in the truck brought by Devender on the Faridabad-Gurugram road and fled after handing over the container to Kasim.
Police said that Abid and Kasim had sold at least 20 sacks of peanuts. According to police, Kasim has criminal antecedents and had earlier looted a truck full of betelnut, for which an FIR was registered against him at Kherki Daula police station in 2015.
-
3kg heroin, arms recovered near border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force on Friday recovered three packets of heroin, weighing 3 kgs in all, along with one pistol, one magazine and five rounds (.30 bore) near the India-Pakistan border at Bharopal village in Amritsar district. “While a farmer was cultivating his land ahead of the border security fence, the BSF troops of the Amritsar sector recovered the heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with other items,” said a BSF spokesperson.
-
Man who instigated associate to shoot at constable arrested
A 25-year-old man, who was apprehended by a constable near Galleria market in Sector-28 on the night of April 16 for allegedly snatching a gold chain and had instigated his associate to shoot the policeman in the head so that he could free himself from his clutches, was arrested after a shootout near Kharkhari village at IMT Manesar in Gurugram on Friday morning, said police.
-
Punjab SIT probe: Men arrested by Pune police not directly linked to Moose Wala’s murder
The Punjab Police special investigation team probe has found that gangsters Santosh Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, who were arrested by the Pune police, have no direct involvement in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Initially, both the Delhi Police and their Maharashtra counterparts had claimed that the two were involved in the singer's murder, and Jadhav was named as a suspected shooter.
-
Rail agency fined ₹5.93 crore for damaging 990 trees at Bijwasan site
The Rail Land Development Authority, the agency redeveloping the Bijwasan rail terminal in Dwarka's Sector 21, has been fined ₹5.93 crore by the Delhi forest and wildlife department for damaging or illegally felling as many as 990 trees in a 4.09 hectare area of the project site, forest officials aware of the matter have said.
-
A month after unification, miles to go for promises of a leaner, more efficient Municipal Corporation of Delhi
A leaner structure, slashed costs, uniform planning and an end to the financial crisis – the unification of Capital's three municipal bodies a month ago promised much, but has made little headway in any of those directions, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi weighed down by much of the baggage that the merger was supposed to do away with, officials aware of and involved in the body's functioning said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics