Four booked for trying to abduct, rape 16-year-old badminton student week after retaliatory assault, murder

A week after four men were booked for allegedly murdering a labourer at a badminton academy in Sector 37C on suspicions of harassing a 16-year-old student, the police on Sunday registered a case against the deceased and three others for molesting the girl.

According to the police, the girl alleged that she was abducted by the four persons around 1.15pm on August 2 but managed to escape and hide in a building. The girl’s father said that they had threatened to rape her.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping), 511 (attempting to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 10 police station. “The probe is underway and we will take action after verifying facts,” he said.

Earlier, the police had said that the labourer and his brother-in-law had visited the area for the first time on the day of the murder.

The police said that the girl has been staying at the badminton academy for the past 18 months and pursued her education online. She used to go for coaching classes and was returning from a class when she was allegedly abducted.

The girl’s father said, “She said that four men had kidnapped her and were taking her to an under-construction building but she escaped and was hiding in a nearby building. They were threatening to rape her if she did not exit the building. They had surrounded her, made dirty gestures and passed lewd comments.”

The girls said that she entered a residence in the building and explained her situation to the residents, following which a woman of the household clicked pictures of the four people and asked them to leave and her husband asked them to go away. “However, they continued to stand there and threatened them not to interfere. They kept on shouting, asking me to come out,” she said.

After receiving a call, the girl’s father called the academy manager and requested him to go to her aid. “I had already started from my house for the academy. When my daughter, along with the manager, reached the campus, the four of them followed them and again tried to kidnap my daughter, but locals caught hold of them. One of them who was on a motorbike managed to escape,” he said.

The police said that the trio was assaulted on the academy premises, following which one of them died. Two arrests were made after a case was registered on the statement of one of the assault victims.

The girl’s father said that they are facing life threats and requested police protection.