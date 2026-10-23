Four held for assaulting family over garbage dumping dispute in Gurugram

Three men were arrested and a minor was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a couple and their two minor children over repeated garbage dumping on a vacant private land in Behrampur, Sector 59, said police. Police said the daughter suffered a head injury and a deep cut on her forearm, while the other three sustained multiple fractures (Photo for representation)

According to police, the accused included a 45-year-old man, his 75-year-old father, both residents of Behrampur, Sector 65 and their 28-year-old relative from Faridabad’s Bhaisrawali. The apprehended minor is the 45-year-old man’s 16-year-old son. The incident took place on the evening of October 16.

Police said the daughter suffered a head injury and a deep cut on her forearm, while the other three sustained multiple fractures in their forearms and legs.

Investigators said the woman had repeatedly dumped kitchen waste on a vacant plot in front of their house. The plot belonged to the neighbouring family, leading to disputes between the two sides in the past.

On October 16, the woman’s son was on a motorcycle with her to deliver lunch to his father when their vehicle was involved in a minor collision with the neighbour’s son, who was also riding a motorcycle. An argument followed between the two sides.

“Later that evening, the husband went to the neighbor’s house to complain about his son. A heated argument broke out, following which the man returned home,” said police.

Police said the neighbours and others allegedly attacked him at the entrance of his house with rods and sticks. They also assaulted his wife and children when they tried to intervene before fleeing the spot.

Neighbours rushed the injured family to a private hospital in Sector 57. They were discharged on Wednesday, police added.

The injured man said he received six stitches on his head and suffered a fracture on his left forearm. “My son suffered fractures in both forearms and his right knee. My wife fractured her left leg, while my daughter sustained a severe head injury after being hit with a rod,” he said.

“Our condition was critical and I could only give my statement to the police two days after the incident,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said the incident was captured on a CCTV camera. “The three arrested men would be kept in lock-up overnight and granted bail on Friday,” he said.

Based on the man’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects for assault, wrongful restraint, rioting and criminal intimidation at Sector 65 police station on Sunday.