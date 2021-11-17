Four held for assaulting policeman in Gurugram

Police late Sunday night arrested four inebriated persons for allegedly abusing and assaulting a policeman after he stopped them from creating a ruckus on the road in Sikanderpur, DLF Phase 1. Police said the suspects tore his uniform too.

Police said they received a call at the police control room around 9.40pm from commuters who informed them that four persons were abusing people in the area and dancing in the middle of the road. Police said they were not letting vehicles cross the stretch.

Police said a team from the DLF Phase 1 police station reached the spot and asked the suspects to stop making noise, following which they started abusing them, caught hold of a constable of the team and slapped him, said police.

Naresh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 1 police station, said that the suspects also tore the uniform of the constable, who is the complainant in the case. “One of the group members, a woman, was under the influence of liquor and was randomly abusing people,” he said.

“When I asked them to stop they started abusing me and other team members. They not only slapped me but also tore my uniform and also threatened to kill me. They pushed me onto the ground, following which I raised an alarm,” he said.

Another police team reached the spot within minutes and arrested the suspects. They were identified as Soritot Yimchunger, Ikelungbe, Rasamyi Pame, and Rimna Hungle Newme.

Police said three of them are from Manipur while one is from Nagaland. They live in a rented accommodation in Sikanderpur, one of them is a music teacher while two others work as waiters in a hotel. Newme works as a beautician with an online beauty parlour, police said.

Police have registered an FIR against the four persons under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 1 police station.

Kumar said all four were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday after being produced before the local court. The injured constable is being treated in a hospital.