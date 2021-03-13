IND USA
Four held for highway robberies
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway.

Police said they used to hold them at gunpoint and forced them to share their ATM pin to withdraw cash. Those who had no or little cash in the account were forced to call to their family to pay for their release, said police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang had been active for the last four months. He said they had committed at least six crimes this way and that the cases had been registered at Kherki Duala, Manesar and Dharuhera police stations. “The first case reported against them was from Sector 86, where they had robbed a businessman of his car and cash after intercepting his car,” he said.

He said the suspects were arrested from Gururgam and Rewari. They were identified as Rohit Kumar, Vinod and Darbari from Rewari and Govind from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Police said the vehicles the gang used in their crimes were stolen from Kherki Daula area.

