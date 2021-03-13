Four held for highway robberies
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway.
Police said they used to hold them at gunpoint and forced them to share their ATM pin to withdraw cash. Those who had no or little cash in the account were forced to call to their family to pay for their release, said police.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang had been active for the last four months. He said they had committed at least six crimes this way and that the cases had been registered at Kherki Duala, Manesar and Dharuhera police stations. “The first case reported against them was from Sector 86, where they had robbed a businessman of his car and cash after intercepting his car,” he said.
He said the suspects were arrested from Gururgam and Rewari. They were identified as Rohit Kumar, Vinod and Darbari from Rewari and Govind from Alwar in Rajasthan.
Police said the vehicles the gang used in their crimes were stolen from Kherki Daula area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for highway robberies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget for green works likely to be slashed: MCG officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox