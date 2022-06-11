Four held in Faridabad for abducting and robbing commuters

Faridabad police on Friday arrested four members of a gang who would allegedly intercept vehicles, assault commuters, rob them of their valuables, and then abandon them in a forested area.

Police said they received more than five complaints in the last month, following they formed teams to trace the perpetrators. They received a tip regarding their movements on Friday and arrested them the same day from Patel Chowk, Faridabad.

Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that all of them were arrested from different parts of the city. “They wanted to collect ₹40 lakh for a trip to Switzerland, following which they started targeting commuters. They had already robbed several commuters of ₹10 lakh and had planned to continue their crime spree till October,” he said.

Police identified the suspects as Vikas Kumar, Gajraj alias Sunil, Vishal alias Vishnu and Vicky alias Jaiveer, all residents of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Kadian said that they received the first complaint against the gang on February 22, after the members assaulted, abducted and robbed 34-year-old NIT resident Shyambir Singh. “The victim worked as a sales and marketing manager with a private company in Faridabad. On that day, when he was on his way back home around 8.30pm, he took a turn towards Sector 21D and stopped to attend nature’s call. Suddenly a speeding van drove up, and the men dragged him inside and started assaulting him,” he said.

Singh said that the four men ordered him to hand over his belongings. “I was shocked and injured, I pleaded for them to let me go and handed over my cash, mobile phone and all my debit and credit cards. They snatched my bag, which contained a diary with all my passwords and ATM pins. They also took my driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card and vehicle registration documents. They drove the van towards Surajkund, pushed me out in a forest area and fled,” he said.

Police said Singh was unable to walk due to his injuries. He requested a passerby for help and informed his family members.

A case under sections 379B (snatching),365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at NIT police station.

Police said the same week they received a similar complaint wherein the victim said he was abducted and robbed near the Surajkund area while he was returning home from office.

Kadian said the suspects used the same van in five cases and have confessed to the crime. “They were produced before the court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody,” he said.