Four members of Nuh-based gang that robbed ATMs in Delhi arrested

Nuh police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang from Tauru, who were allegedly involved in at least 25 cases of automated teller machine (ATM) break-ins in Delhi. The police said the suspects stole more than ₹6 crore after breaking into ATMs in at least 12 places in Delhi in the last eight months.

The gang targeted unguarded ATMs in isolated areas and broke them open with gas cutters, police said.

Police officers said they received a tip-off that the suspects, Shoyab Khan,Wajid alias Wajib, Mohammad Aleem and Sajid Khan, were waiting at Nuh-Alwar Road to rob a vehicle.

The police laid a trap and arrested the suspects, recovering two country-made pistols, equipment for cutting ATMs, fog spray and gas-cutters from their possession.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said the suspects confessed to their involvement in at least 25 cases of ATM break-ins that have been registered in the national capital.

“The gang members were about to intercept a vehicle when they were caught. They are adept at breaking ATMs with the help of gas-cutters. The Delhi police have been looking for them for the past eight months and cases have been registered against them at several police stations, including Sarojini Nagar and Paschim Nagar police stations,” said Singla.

Singla said Shoyab Khan is the leader of the gang and has been wanted in cases of theft, dacoity, robbery and under the Arms Act.

A case under sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar Tauru police station on Thursday, police said.

