An integrative healthcare camp focusing on women and children will be set up at the government polyclinic in Sector 31 on Wednesday, said officials of the health department. Through an integrated approach under the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, patients would be provided free screening, medication and vaccination facilities at public health institutions from September 17 to October 2, according to officials. Free health camp with focus on women, children kicks off today

Dr Ridhima Nagpal, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the campaign, said that major medical facilities in the district would be integrated to provide a one-stop solution to the patients. “Patient data would be updated in real-time on UMANG - One App and other related portals to provide real-time medical reports at district hospital, Community Health Centers (CHCs) and sub centers,” Nagpal said.

Various stalls will be organised for patient registration and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID beneficiaries, along with segregated counters to screen pregnant women for arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), patients of all ages for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), hypertension, tuberculosis (TB), and anaemia, according to Nagpal.

“Technology such as handheld cameras will be used during the TB screening, and patients will be handed medication on the spot. Doctors of all specialities like gynaecology, physiotherapy, cardiology, paediatrics, will also be available round the clock, ” added Nagpal.

MP Rao Inderjit Singh will inaugurate the specialised mega camp, followed by a virtual address from Prime Minister Narender Modi.